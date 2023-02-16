Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz made it official today on Twitter: He's running for re-election.

His delayed announcement for what would be an unprecedented fourth term was made on social media Thursday morning, putting to rest rumors regarding his interest in remaining the county's top elected leader.

In a 1½-minute announcement video, Poloncarz touts his blue-collar roots, his investments in county infrastructure and public safety, his reduction of the property tax rate, healthy county finances and the stadium deal that would keep the Buffalo Bills in Western New York. He also released a separate campaign statement and launched a fund-raising drive.

"Because of the hard work of many, our population is growing, we are attracting more businesses and well-paying jobs to Western New York, made historic investments to improve our roads and bridges, and increased funding for libraries, parks and public safety," he said as part of his announcement.

Poloncarz referred to a "prosperity plan" that would invest more in community policing, roads and bridges, grow the economy and improve emergency response services.

While the longtime incumbent has won re-election by some comfortable margins in the past, this election is expected to represent a serious challenge. He will be running on a record that includes his handling of the Covid-19 public health crisis and other local disasters, including the deadly Christmas week blizzard.

Voters will decide at the ballot box whether they believe his leadership during those difficult times merits a return for another four-year term in office.

Nate McMurray, the former congressional candidate and Grand Island supervisor, has already announced his plans to challenge Poloncarz in a Democratic primary race, criticizing Poloncarz's handling of the blizzard that resulted in 46 Erie County deaths. McMurray's campaign marks the first Democratic primary challenge Poloncarz has faced since becoming county executive.

Poloncarz first took the office in 2012 after serving as county comptroller for six years. He last won re-election in 2019 over former County Legislator Lynne M. Dixon in a well-orchestrated and well-financed campaign, but by about only 7 percentage points. Republicans have been eyeing a rematch since. Multiple names have been floated, including former State Sen. Ed Rath and County Clerk Michael Kearns.

No other Erie County executive – Democrat or Republican – has ever successfully won a fourth term. Democrat Dennis T. Gorski tried unsuccessfully in 1999, losing to Republican Joel A. Giambra.

Erie County Republican Party Chairman Michael Kracker released a statement Thursday that highlights how Poloncarz's political opponents intend to frame his time in office, casting aspersions on his long tenure as a local politician, his expansive use of executive authority to contain the spread of Covid-19, and his support for liberal causes.

"Mark's priorities have clearly shifted to helping his political pals instead of serving taxpayers," Kracker said. "As County Executive, Mark uses his position to attack our small businesses, lock our kids out of schools, and advance a far-left agenda."

By contrast, Poloncarz painted a bright picture of the future, focusing on areas of continued public investment, fiscal stability and safety.

"Companies and good paying jobs are coming to our community," he said in his video. "And our population is growing for the first time in 50 years."