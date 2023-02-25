The political rise of Zeneta Everhart continued Saturday when she received the Erie County Democratic Party endorsement to represent the Masten District for the Buffalo Common Council, Democratic chairman Jeremy J. Zellner confirmed.

The party also endorsed candidates for two city positions, supporting Barbara Miller-Williams in her re-election for Buffalo City Comptroller and Family Court attorney Tiffany Perry for an open seat in Buffalo City Court.

Zeneta Everhart, mother of Tops shooting survivor, announces run for Common Council "I love being able to transform things and fix things," she said in a phone interview Thursday with The Buffalo News. "What better way than to start with the district in which I live?"

Everhart was vying for endorsement against India Walton, Beverly Robinson-Smith and Gina Davis for the Masten District endorsement after Ulysees O. Wingo Sr. decided earlier this month not to seek re-election.

In a release, Zellner explained the committee's reasons for endorsing Everhart came down to her "dedication to justice" and background in government. Everhart has served as State Sen. Tim Kennedy's director of equity and inclusion since 2019, but her efforts since the racist mass shooting that killed 10 and injured her son Zaire Goodman at Tops Markets have thrust her into the public eye.