The Erie County Democratic Committee gave its unanimous endorsement Tuesday evening to incumbent County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz.

Poloncarz, first elected to the post in 2011, announced his candidacy for a fourth term last week. If re-elected, he would become the count's longest serving chief executive. He previously served six years as county comptroller.

In a statement, Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner praised Poloncarz's leadership, noting that "he has lowered property taxes, raised the county’s financial rating to its highest in more than a decade, kept the Bills in Buffalo, (and) devoted record resources to new roads and infrastructure."