How could an Erie County office that handles more than $100 million in public transactions every year be audited only twice by the county Comptroller’s Office in the past two decades?

How is it that no substantive follow-ups were conducted after both internal and external audits and reviews of the office, produced in 2012 and 2015, found ongoing concerns about weak fiscal oversight?

Past audits warned of high risk for fraud in the Erie County Clerk's Office Three reports since 2012 raised concerns about the processing of millions of dollars in real estate, pistol, vehicle and court fees. Red flags regarding poor fiscal oversight predate current Clerk Michael "Mickey" Kearns.

Those questions loom large in light of a recent Comptroller’s Office audit revealing thousands of dollars missing and poor financial oversight in the Clerk’s Office raised the alarm over mishandled public money. Comptroller Kevin Hardwick said last week it appears at least $90,000 cannot be accounted for since the start of last year.

There are several reasons, but two of the biggest are politics and manpower.

These barriers can be overcome, but they take proper staffing and a commitment to a regularly and routinely audit high-risk departments, despite tough political tides. Those conditions don’t exist now.

Limited staff and access

Erie County government is a multibillion-dollar, taxpayer-supported enterprise. Making sure that all public money is properly received, allocated and safeguarded or spent falls to the Erie County Comptroller’s Office. That obligation is met through regular audits and reviews of county departments and elected offices.

But the county doesn’t have that many auditors equipped to conduct reviews of county spending. To be a county auditor requires that a person have a four-year degree in business or a related field, and 24 hours of accounting classes. Auditors do not have to be certified public accountants or certified internal auditors.

“For a $2 billion budget, we really probably don’t have the capacity that we should to audit effectively,” Hardwick said.

The starting salary for a Civil Service “accountant auditor” is less than $42,000 and tops out at about $54,000, which is low by private industry standards. Auditors often leave for the private sector or for other government departments or agencies that may pay more for the same skills. Turnover is high, according to multiple sources, with nearly a complete turnover of staff within the past five years. It’s been at least a decade since the department was fully staffed.

As a result, though the Comptroller’s Office technically has an audit staff of eight, many jobs remain unfilled year over year, and only some of those who are working have the skills, experience and stamina to do the kinds of audits like the one undertaken of the Clerk’s Office.

County comptroller's audit cites missing money, mismanagement in Clerk's Office A four-month audit of the Erie County Clerk's Office has uncovered missing money, altered deposit records, bad fiscal oversight, bank-flagged discrepancies and numerous gun permit overcharges.

In 2014, former Republican Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw pushed a proposal to contract with an outside accounting firm to do some county audits. At the time, Republicans controlled the County Legislature by a single vote. But the proposal met with strong union resistance, and it was Hardwick, who was still a Republican legislator at that time before switching parties, who served as a swing vote to sideline that deal.

Finally, the Clerk’s Office is particularly difficult to audit because until last month, the Comptroller’s Office had no ability to look directly at the Clerk’s Office bank accounts even though those were county accounts involving public county money.

County Clerk Michael “Mickey” Kearns argued last month that the independence of the Clerk’s Office would be compromised by ongoing fiscal “surveillance.” He relented under pressure from the County Legislature.

Politics at play

In an ideal scenario, an independently elected county comptroller would choose to tackle audits based on a formula. Departments that handle a lot of incoming or outgoing public money would be audited more frequently and thoroughly than departments that don’t.

Under that model, departments that deal more directly with the public and/or handle large sums of public money would be audited often on a routine and rotating basis. But that approach doesn’t apply to offices held by elected leaders.

As much as the Comptroller’s Office is meant to function as an independent financial watchdog, it’s also an elected position, supported by the same system that supports other politicians in county government. History has shown that a comptroller isn’t going to be as eager to audit the department of an elected official from the same political family as that of an opposing one.

“To expect the controller to be 100% divorced from politics, once they’re elected, that’s simply just not reality,” said Peter Yacobucci, associate political science professor at SUNY Buffalo State University.

Erie County comptroller gains access to accounts controlled by Clerk's Office, but not without a fight For several months, backed by the recommendation of an outside auditor, Comptroller Kevin Hardwick has been trying to get access to the County Clerk's Office accounts, to no avail, until now.

During the six years Democratic County Executive Mark Poloncarz served as comptroller from 2006 to 2011, his office produced five audits and reviews of the Sheriff’s Office, which fell under the supervision of Republican Sheriff Timothy Howard. He also tangled frequently with Republican County Executive Chris Collins, prompting public outrage and retaliation by Collins.

But during Poloncarz’s six years as comptroller, he never audited the County Clerk’s Office, which was run by Democratic County Clerk Kathy Hochul for five of the six years Poloncarz served as fiscal watchdog.

It wasn’t until Hochul left the Clerk’s Office for Congress and incoming Republican Comptroller Chris Jacobs took over as comptroller in 2012 that it came to light that the Clerk’s Office had months of unopened mail and unprocessed checks totaling $3 million.

That was also when the first detailed reviews of the Clerk’s Office’s internal money-handling procedures were done by the Comptroller’s Office and an independent accounting firm, at Jacobs’ request.

When Mychajliw became comptroller in 2013, he leveraged the power of his office to wage a public assault on the Poloncarz administration. Poloncarz, like Collins, complained about negative, politically motivated treatment and once used an expletive to describe Mychajliw’s work at a news conference.

But Mychajliw’s staff did highlight how top county appointees were receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime pay when federal stimulus money started flowing into the county. Faced with growing public criticism, Democratic and Republican County Legislature leaders agreed to demand more information and hold a committee discussion on the issue.

Ultimately, though, the Democratic-controlled Legislature never followed up and let the matter languish until the Poloncarz administration announced it was changing its overtime policy on its own.

Mychajliw’s same, aggressive approach was less apparent, however, when it came to auditing other county Republican leaders. His office did one, narrowly focused audit of the Republican Clerk Chris Jacobs in 2015 which concluded there were “no significant matters affecting compliance.” The audit did raise the same concerns about the lack of checks and balances that prior reviews found in 2012, but no subsequent audit of the Republican-run Clerk’s Office was done.

Mychajliw’s staff also produced five audits of the Sheriff’s Office over nine years, but even though those audits found some significant issues, all were quietly released without the comptroller’s trademark fanfare.

Hardwick, a political science professor at Canisius College who has been both a Republican and a Democrat, said he’s well aware of how politics shapes the perception of his office, but he doesn’t want to gain a reputation for “giving a pass” to any political party.

“I don’t want that perception to be a reality,” he said.