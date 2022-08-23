Read below for the results of all of Tuesday's primary elections affecting Western New York.
Election results: Breakdowns of every primary race affecting WNY
After two decades of managing elections for other Republicans, Nicholas A. Langworthy claimed victory of his own early this morning, even if by the narrowest of margins over Carl P. Paladino for the GOP nomination in the 23rd Congressional District.
"One of the messages I've had to voters around this district is it's time that we elect stable, conservative Republican leadership that you can count on," Langworthy said.
Early totals could not point to a definitive winner in the district that spans seven counties, leading both campaigns to wait far beyond the 9 p.m. close of polls.