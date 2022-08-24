Election night takeaway: Tenney wins but not in a runaway. Will we see newcomer Fratto run again?

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney moved not too long ago from a home near Utica to a house in Canandaigua, putting down roots within the redrawn and deeply conservative 24th Congressional District she was confident she would win.

That confidence paid off, with Tenney notching the Republican primary Tuesday night.

But it wasn't a runaway.

As of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, with 90% of districts reporting across the 12-county district, Tenney had 53% of the vote, compared with political newcomer Mario Fratto's 40% – a difference of about 4,300 votes.

With a decade-plus in politics, Tenney had name recognition, an endorsement from former President Donald Trump and a significant fundraising advantage over Fratto, a Geneva attorney who gave up his law practice and joined his brothers in the family granite curbing business.

By getting about 40% of the vote, Fratto felt his campaign performed well, he said in a brief conversation shortly after he conceded the race late Tuesday night.

Fratto, in fact, won Ontario, Seneca and Wayne counties.

Tenney won the rest of the counties in the district, though results were still being tabulated in Genesee County.

Asked whether he would run for office again, Fratto said he wanted to regroup and spend some time with his family before making any decisions.

But he didn't say no.