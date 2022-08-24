 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Election night takeaway: Tenney wins but not in a runaway. Will we see newcomer Fratto run again?

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney moved not too long ago from a home near Utica to a house in Canandaigua, putting down roots within the redrawn and deeply conservative 24th Congressional District she was confident she would win.

That confidence paid off, with Tenney notching the Republican primary Tuesday night.

But it wasn't a runaway.

As of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, with 90% of districts reporting across the 12-county district, Tenney had 53% of the vote, compared with political newcomer Mario Fratto's 40% – a difference of about 4,300 votes. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

With a decade-plus in politics, Tenney had name recognition, an endorsement from former President Donald Trump and a significant fundraising advantage over Fratto, a Geneva attorney who gave up his law practice and joined his brothers in the family granite curbing business. 

People are also reading…

By getting about 40% of the vote, Fratto felt his campaign performed well, he said in a brief conversation shortly after he conceded the race late Tuesday night.

Fratto, in fact, won Ontario, Seneca and Wayne counties. 

Tenney won the rest of the counties in the district, though results were still being tabulated in Genesee County. 

Asked whether he would run for office again, Fratto said he wanted to regroup and spend some time with his family before making any decisions. 

But he didn't say no.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

I'm a Genesee County native and Syracuse University grad who covered business at the (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin and at The Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania. I joined The Buffalo News in September 2021, covering the business of health care.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Five historic floods in five weeks across the U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News