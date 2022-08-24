Election night takeaway: Langworthy has harsh words for Paladino, then calls to unite the party

Fresh off his victory in New York’s 23rd Congressional district, Nick Langworthy sent mixed messages about his opponent and fellow Republican Carl Paladino.

Langworthy, in an apparent reference to the bombastic Paladino, spoke about an early lesson he learned growing up in the Southern Tier.

“When you confront a bully, you take them down a peg, and they won’t do that again,” Langworthy said. “And we did that tonight.”

Langworthy’s more buttoned-up style of an establishment Republican contrasted with Paladino’s penchant for controversial remarks – remarks that Langworthy made clear may have cost Paladino the race.

“That’s what won this race tonight, was straight talk with the voters, and telling them what you’re going to do for them,” Langworthy said. “Not sitting there and wanting to be a star on cable news because you said something outlandish.”

Paladino has stoked controversy in Buffalo for years with racist remarks and insensitive comments. During the campaign, Paladino was on the defensive about remarks he made about Adolf Hitler’s leadership style. He also said Attorney General Merrick Garland should be “executed,” later saying he was being facetious.

Langworthy said his campaign was staffed with Republicans who didn’t want to see Paladino, the former gubernatorial nominee and Buffalo School Board member, embarrass the region.

“They believed that Western New York deserved better than a foul-mouthed developer downtown that wanted to be famous even longer,” Langworthy said.

In the next breath, though, Langworthy said it was time to set aside the divisive primary and focus on the general election.

“We must unite the party and speak with one, loud, clear, conservative voice, and go get the job done in November,” he said.