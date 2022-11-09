Election night takeaway: GOP has its eyes on West Seneca

West Seneca has been trending red in national and local elections in recent years, but Republicans were not strong enough in the town to win the 142nd Assembly District Tuesday.
The town is the largest single portion of the district, which also includes parts of Orchard Park, Lackawanna and Buffalo. The district gained a few more Democratic voters with redistricting this year.
Still, former President Donald Trump won in West Seneca in 2016 and 2020, and three years ago, Gary Dickson became the first Republican elected town supervisor in 50 years. The Town Board turned Republican last year, the first time that happened since 1965.
Incumbent Assemblyman Patrick B. Burke won re-election Tuesday to the 142nd District seat over Republican Sandy Magnano by 6 percentage points, 53% to 47%.
But here's something for Democrats to consider: Burke's margin over his opponent two years ago was 14 percentage points.