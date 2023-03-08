The latest changes in election districts may cause confusion for voters in several parts of Niagara County, Elections Commissioners Lora Allen and Jennifer Sandonato reported.

The redistricting, which reflects population changes and is done every 10 years, primarily affects voters in Niagara Falls, the Town of Niagara and Lockport, they said in a press statement.

They noted that candidates already have begun circulating petitions for the upcoming November elections, and, in some cases, voters will be asked to sign petitions for districts that are different from their previous ones.

"It’s important to note that while candidates will run on these new lines in the November 2023 elections, they do not actually take effect from a governing standpoint until Jan. 1, 2024," the commissioners said. "So you should continue to contact your current legislator if you have any questions or concerns about a county issue."