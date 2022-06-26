Election 2022: Primary to gauge soul of New York State GOP

It has been a long time since the GOP expressed any confidence about winning in deep blue New York.

But in a year when Republicans across the nation look to the November elections with increasing optimism, a party sent to the sidelines in New York for a generation likes its chances – even as most polls show Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Democrats keeping their firm grip on Albany.

Four GOP candidates are encouraged enough to navigate the tricky waters of Tuesday's primary. It all ranks as a major test for Republican/Conservative leaders and their endorsement of Rep. Lee Zeldin, who faces three other challengers and must guard against a history of New York Republicans often gravitating to the far right.

On Tuesday, Republican voters are set to define their party once again. They will choose among:

• Zeldin: The four-term congressman from Suffolk County emerged as the overwhelming choice of the Republican State Convention in March as he forfeits his Washington career for a shot at governor. The party liked his conservative record, ethnic and geographic appeal and status as an Iraq War veteran to anoint him over other hopefuls.

• Harry Wilson: The Johnstown native and current Westchester resident has pledged $10 million of his own money to bring to Albany his reputation for "turning around" troubled companies. In 2010, Wilson recorded the strongest statewide results since Gov. George E. Pataki in 2002 for a Republican when he narrowly lost the comptroller's race. But party leaders turned to Zeldin as Wilson demurred about running until February.

• Andrew Giuliani: The son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani may register the strongest ties to former President Donald Trump in the GOP field, serving as a White House aide. That could provide a major advantage in a primary likely to attract the most conservative – and the most pro-Trump – supporters.

• Rob Astorino: The former Westchester County executive is trying again after securing the Republican nod in 2014 only to lose to incumbent Democrat Andrew M. Cuomo. He is rallying his long time Westchester connections for support, emphasizing his executive experience and ability to attract Democratic votes.

Zeldin targets Hochul: 'She tries to be whoever her political consultants tell her to be' Less than two weeks before the June 28 GOP primary, the Nassau County congressman on Wednesday convened reporters to denounce Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul's latest extension of emergency powers to deal with Covid-19.

Given the low-key nature of a June primary in a state where such contests were traditionally held in September, Republican leaders think Zeldin will be able to eke out a victory.

“I think a June low-turnout primary favors the campaign with the best grassroots operation and infrastructure,” said GOP consultant Christopher M. Grant, who is close to one of Zeldin's major backers, state Republican Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy. “And so, to the extent that he's aided by the party endorsement, Lee Zeldin would appear to be in a pretty good spot to capitalize on that next week.”

Still, some Republicans remain unimpressed with Zeldin, particularly after a debate in Rochester last week where, some say, he appeared to lose his cool amid confrontation with his fellow Republicans.

“At the Kodak Center, as he became shrill, condescending and attacking under pressure from his opponents, the crowd turned against him and the dislike became audible,” Rochester-area conservative radio host Bob Lonsberry said in a blog post only two days after praising Zeldin in an earlier dispatch. “When you’re getting booed in front of an audience of the faithful, well, things aren’t looking good.”

A lively intraparty contest

The intraparty contest for governor, the first for Republicans since 2010, has so far proven a lively affair. Wilson, especially, has aimed a series of negative ads at Zeldin in a sign of the congressman's perceived lead in the race. Wilson labels Zeldin, 42, an ally of Cuomo and other liberal New York politicians.

But the congressman, a former state senator, has basically stuck to his game plan. He pegs rising crime rates as his top priority (as does every other candidate for governor), as well as lowering taxes, creating jobs, improving education and promising to avoid many of the Covid-19 restrictions imposed by Cuomo and Hochul.

On crime, Zeldin says Hochul "settled for less" this year during efforts to tighten previously eased bail restrictions. He would use his constitutional authority to fire district attorneys, like Manhattan's Alvin Bragg, who refuse to enforce some violations.

Zeldin seethes at the state's high taxes, which he says fuel "unsustainable" spending. He would lift the cap on charter schools, institute an educational tax credit for school choice, and joins the chorus of Hochul opponents – Democrat and Republican alike – who call her "complicit" in Cuomo's alleged nursing home coverup that helped bring down the former governor 10 months ago.

"She should have spoken up, and didn't," he says of Hochul.

Zeldin also avoids the Democratic stampede toward stricter gun controls following the May 14 shooting in Buffalo that claimed 10 lives. He notes that the accused shooter at Tops Markets obtained the alleged murder weapon legally, adding access to any weapons by such "radicalized" people should command the state's attention. He calls any ban on all semi-automatic weapons a "feel good bill," and questions red flag laws that identify potentially unstable gun owners without the due process of a hearing.

"We're starting to get much deeper into restrictions on the Second Amendment," he said. "That is indisputably unconstitutional."

In a primary where fealty to the party's Trump wing may prove crucial, Zeldin displays his own bona fides. He offers no excuses for his House vote to reject presidential electors pledged to Joe Biden.

"My concerns, as I have expressed them, is that the U.S. Constitution gives state legislatures the authority to set election laws in each individual state," he says.

Business experience at heart of Wilson candidacy

GOP's Wilson campaigns on his electability in Democratic NY: 'None of the other guys running can win' "I have a certain set of God-given gifts, and I can really fix complicated situations. I don't think there is any better way to give back than to use those gifts to fix New York State," said GOP gubernatorial candidate Harry Wilson.

Wilson, 51, lists only his unsuccessful bid for comptroller on his political resume. But business experience lies at the heart of his candidacy. A successful money market executive who retired from previous jobs at 36, Wilson served on former President Barack Obama's auto industry crisis task force that helped save General Motors.

Now he promises to fix state government, resurrecting the business world themes that almost toppled DiNapoli 12 years ago. He assures similar results, even in the cutthroat arena of New York politics.

"I've got a whole nation of people telling me it can't be done," he says. "I've heard that every day for 30 years of my professional career."

First up for Wilson: Chopping at least $25 billion from a state budget that continues to grow. He proposes a mix of "soft power" to persuade Legislature Democrats with the "hard power" of flexing gubernatorial muscles that take effect during a budget stalemate, including withholding pay beyond the deadline.

"I don't need to get paid," he says. "And when I win, I will have a mandate for these changes. I only want to do this if I can be effective, and I'm certain I will be."

Wilson dangles before voters a tantalizing carrot – at least $3,000 in annual savings for New York taxpayers. Combined with his proposed tax cuts and easing regulations, $5 billion in spending cuts become immediately available.

He sees three separate funds controlled by the governor as the culprit for unnecessary spending.

"There is no legislative role for these allocations and no oversight," he says. "That's what I call a slush fund."

Wilson also reflects the pro-Second Amendment philosophies of his intra-party opponents. Policymakers should look to intercept illegal guns, increase spending on mental health to identify problem people and increase surveillance. But he supports background checks and red flag laws, and toughening efforts against the flow of illegal guns.

Still, he balks at outlawing weapons such at the AR-15.

"Why lose any of our rights when bad people are out there breaking the law?" he asks.

Giuliani campaigns from the right

Zeldin officially has NY GOP nod for governor, but primary battle looms The New York Republican Party, at least in the eyes of three other governor hopefuls – financier Harry Wilson, ex-Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and former Trump administration official Andrew Giuliani – leaves the convention far from unified.

Like every Democratic or Republican candidate this year, Giuliani emphasizes fighting the rise of crime rates throughout New York more than any issue. He cites crime statistics from Buffalo to Rochester to New York City and blames it all on laws passed by Albany Democrats.

"I point right to bail reform on this," he says.

Giuliani, 36, takes his first shot at elective office after leaving the Trump White House, just as his father remains in controversial headlines as the former president's personal lawyer. When asked about launching his political career for such a high office, he says he promised himself and his father he would attempt only a race he could win.

Now, some polls say he might. Giuliani is unabashedly campaigning from the right in a multi-candidate field. And since the most conservative candidate often prevails in a GOP primary, nobody is discarding Giuliani's chances. Indeed, Giuliani toured the state last week with his father, just as hearings on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot renewed attention on the former mayor.

Now the younger Giuliani touts backing from controversial Trump allies such as Steve Bannon and Gen. Michael Flynn as major endorsements in a contest where pro-Trump sentiment may prove crucial.

"I'm proud to stand by these men fighting for our country," he says.

Astorino touts history of crossover votes from independents

Astorino stalks 'politically wounded' Cuomo in second campaign for governor Rob Astorino stood in Niagara Square Wednesday to declare his Republican candidacy for governor, resurrecting many of the themes from his 2014 challenge to Cuomo.

“I've been through this,” is how Astorino summarizes his latest race. “In Westchester, I was able to fix a huge financial hole and never raise taxes or spending and helped bring in 44,000 jobs. And then took on the fights with the Democrat majority in the county board when I had to. So I know what it takes to win. And I know what it takes to run a large government.”

A fiscally conservative, anti-abortion Republican, Astorino’s genial approach to working with others paid dividends early in his political career. And to hear him tell it, that makes him a viable GOP candidate for governor of New York.

“I have a huge history of being able to get crossover votes from more moderate Democrats and independents,” he noted. “I've won the Hispanic vote outright in my elections and I speak Spanish. We've been able to win 25% of the Black vote.”

But all of those statistics are from years ago. Lately, Astorino has been on a losing streak. He lost his 2014 gubernatorial bid to Cuomo by 13 points. He then lost his try for a third term as Westchester County executive in 2017, as well as a State Senate campaign in 2020.

