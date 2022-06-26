Election 2022: Hochul's first hurdle on quest for historic win is challenge from Democratic wings

It was not supposed to be this way for New York Democrats.

Just over a year ago, former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo sat atop his party as undisputed king, micromanaging state politics and preparing to run for a fourth term.

But his resignation and fall from grace 10 months ago has changed party dynamics as well as New York's political landscape. The lieutenant governor he once practically ignored – Kathy Hochul – now wields the levers of power in the Capitol and throughout the party as his successor.

Election 2022: Primary to gauge soul of New York State GOP It has been a long time since the GOP expressed any confidence about winning in deep blue New York.

Still, Hochul faces two more hurdles to make history as the first woman elected governor of New York: the primary election on Tuesday followed by the general election Nov. 3. A pair of Democrats – Rep. Thomas R. Suozzi of Nassau County and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams – on Tuesday look to stamp their own identity on the party and state politics. Suozzi claims to represent moderate Democrats from upstate and in New York City's outer boroughs and suburbs, while Williams seeks the Manhattan and Brooklyn liberals who propelled him to the citywide office of public advocate.

Hochul appears to be in a commanding position in the race, with the few recent polls showing her with leads of more than 30 percentage points.

And to hear New York Democratic consultant Evan Stavisky tell it, the apparent looming landslide is no accident. He noted that incumbent New York governors almost never lose, instead wielding the vast powers of the office to raise huge sums of money and position themselves for re-election.

That’s just what Hochul did. State Board of Elections reports show that between January and May, Hochul spent $13.1 million on her campaign – almost twice as much as her primary rivals combined. What’s more, she still had $18.5 million to spend, which is about six and a half times as much as her Democratic opponents had.

Meanwhile, she sewed up the support of most leading Democratic officials in the state, as well as many top labor unions. Facing skeptics who mused that an upstate politician like Hochul could never wage a top-notch race for governor, she proved them wrong.

“Kathy Hochul spent years as lieutenant governor, building relationships in every corner of the state, working as hard if not harder than anybody else in state government, to be prepared on the issues and to be ready to assume whatever responsibilities she had to,” Stavisky said. “People who underestimated her probably didn't know her.”

Hochul has also proved to be adept at changing minds. Only four years ago, the New York Times endorsed Williams over her in the race for lieutenant governor. “In her more than three years in office, Ms. Hochul has served as little more than an echo for Gov. Andrew Cuomo,” the Times editorial board said at the time.

Fast forward four years, and the Times editorial board backed Hochul for governor over Williams and Suozzi, praising her in an entirely different tone.

“In her first months in office, Ms. Hochul gave the state exactly what it needed: a competent, steady hand who put the interests of the public first,” the Times editorial board wrote.

Despite her long political career beginning with Hamburg Town Council, then county clerk, member of Congress and lieutenant governor, Hochul, 63, was never viewed as a viable statewide candidate in her own right. She was, after all, not from downstate, and was never admitted to Cuomo's inner circle as lieutenant governor. Cuomo's political operation unsuccessfully tried to replace her on the ticket in early 2018.

But as second-in-command and then after her unexpected rise to the governor's office, Hochul has relied on decades of experience in the Democratic trenches. She concentrated on New York City (and its millions of voters) where she was least known, won a statewide primary for lieutenant governor against Williams in 2018 and morphed into a prodigious fundraiser.

At the same time, she runs one of the biggest states in the nation. This year she engineered a $221 billion budget that reduced middle-class taxes while increasing spending for gun violence prevention, health care and hospitals, hikes school aid and provides for an environmental bond act.

Since then, the Legislature passed an 11-point program to combat gun violence. She has traveled the state dispensing hundreds of millions for local projects like establishing an African-American Heritage Corridor in Buffalo, reuniting neighborhoods in Buffalo by partially covering the Kensington Expressway, restoring the Central and DL&W terminals and improving landmarks like Kleinhans Music Hall. All of the projects illustrate the advantages of incumbency.

Hochul emphasizes securing the deal for a new Buffalo Bills stadium and its $600 million state contribution, even if polls show little enthusiasm across the state and her opponents pile on with criticism.

"This is the deal: the Buffalo Bills are here to stay," she said a few days ago. "History will judge us on that.

"I definitely want to make sure I am the governor who kept the Bills in the state," she added, "and not the governor who lost them."

The resulting three-way contest could have become a free-for-all minus Cuomo's iron grip on the party. But Hochul has dominated with support from old Cuomo loyalists like state Chairman Jay S. Jacobs, gained overwhelming approval at the Democratic State Convention, and earned the respect of the once-skeptical New York City power structure.

"I have a sense of resiliency and toughness to survive," she says. "It's made me tough enough than anyone expected for a woman from upstate to manage such a complicated state."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Suozzi hounds Bills deal in underdog campaign

Suozzi, 59, mounts his second primary campaign for governor after losing decisively to Eliot L. Spitzer in 2006. Despite his underdog status, he will forfeit his seat in Congress after four terms to challenge the better known and better financed Hochul. Suozzi wastes no time criticizing Hochul's $600 million state contribution to the new Bills stadium, her late and what he calls inadequate response to tightening the state's new bail reform laws, and makes responding to rising crime his top priority.

And like just about every other challenger, Suozzi continually recalls Hochul's "A" rating by the National Rifle Association a decade ago while representing the state's most Republican district in Congress.

He continually calls himself a "common sense Democrat," and even invokes Republican themes about the state's high taxes and loss of population. It all amounts to gambling that Democratic voters will embrace one of their own, with top ratings on environmental issues and abortion rights, but who looks to rein in spending and lower taxes.

"They are concerned about crime, taxes, affordability, and kids left behind in troubled schools for generations," he says in a summary of his campaign.

Though Suozzi lost his bid for a third term as Nassau County executive in 2009 and a rematch against Republican Ed Mangano in 2013, he cites his executive experience as mayor and head of a sprawling county government.

"I know how to run a government. I know how to get things done," he said.

In May, Suozzi slated a news conference in Buffalo's Old First Ward (once a potential site for a new stadium) to denounce Hochul's deal with the Bills, which he labels "half-baked" and revealed just four days before the state budget deadline. He acknowledges the difficulty of criticizing, especially while campaigning in the heart of Bills country, an agreement the governor claims was necessary to keep the team in Western New York. A new stadium is needed, Suozzi says, but so is a better deal.

"I would rather it be in downtown Buffalo," he said. "Look at Orchard Park. There's no economic development around it."

And Hochul's claim the Bills would leave without the deal she crafted?

"If they were to leave they would have to pay a huge penalty to the NFL," he said. "There was no way they were leaving."

Williams touts plan to combat gun violence

If Suozzi voices opposition to the stadium deal, then Williams offers an even louder – though different – response. He reflects much of New York City's left-leaning base, is the nominee of the Working Families Party, and complains that while nobody pays attention to his $1 billion plan to combat gun violence, the state supplies hundreds of millions of dollars to the billionaire owners of the Bills.

Williams, 46, points to poor neighborhoods such as where the Tops shooting claimed 10 lives in Buffalo on May 14, compares it to the state dollars flowing to the billionaire owners of an Orchard Park team, and pronounces a "problem."

"Every economist will say it will not bring back a return," he said. "What if the City of Buffalo said 'we need another billion?' But we can give all that to a billionaire."

Like just about every other candidate, Williams labels public safety the "top pillar" of his campaign. But in the debate over the bail reform sought by liberal elements of the party, Williams thinks proposals for judges to consider "dangerousness" when considering bail "sensationalizes" the situation.

In states that use dangerousness as a bail consideration, he says, violence has increased. "Why don't courts move faster on these cases?" he asks.

Williams wants more than Hochul's plan to combat gun violence, noting micro-stamping bullets has encountered problems elsewhere and the ban on body armor would have excluded the Tops shooter's paraphernalia. He calls instead for investments in mental health services, legal services, job training and "actual jobs" he claims have worked in New York City.

"If we send law enforcement, why not send other investments?" he asks. "You're not addressing issues that kill Black and brown people on a daily basis."

And while Hochul boasts of lowering taxes and Suozzi seeks even more reductions, Williams complains that few in Albany even consider "raising revenues," especially from billionaires.

"We have to ask them to do their civic duty," he says.

In recent years, Williams has burst onto the statewide political scene, despite living with Tourette syndrome. He does not buy Hochul's contention that she was shut out of Cuomo's inner circle and was unaware of many of the complaints eventually lodged against him.

"She takes credit for the good things but takes no accountability for the things gone wrong," he said.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Robert J. McCarthy Political Reporter Follow Robert J. McCarthy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today