WASHINGTON – When foreign leaders and regular citizens worldwide meet the new top diplomat charged with telling America’s story to the world – and standing in the way of false stories – they will be meeting a 38-year-old woman who wears a silver bracelet engraved with Buffalo’s geocoordinates.

Elizabeth M. Allen, a Williamsville South and SUNY Geneseo graduate, is now the youngest-ever under secretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs. Earlier this month, the Senate confirmed her nomination in a 66-33 vote, with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and 14 other Republicans joining all the chamber’s Democrats in backing a Democratic diplomat, even though she has, over time, made side trips into partisan politics.

Allen, who has already held five other posts at the State Department, knows she has a big job ahead of her. In the State Department chain of command, there’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken, two deputy secretaries of state, six under secretaries and then everybody else. What’s more, Allen is the under secretary who is the key American player in a growing worldwide battle.

“The information space is an increasingly contested theater of competition: competition for influence,” she said at her Senate confirmation hearing in March. “Repressive governments envision a future in which freedom of expression is criminalized and the flow of information is stymied ... The People’s Republic of China and Russia vastly outspend us on what they call public diplomacy, and their growing alignment threatens to upend global norms.”

In the face of all that, America must act, Allen said.

“It is about telling America’s story, explaining our foreign policy, conveying our vision, creating economic opportunity, developing the leaders of tomorrow, empowering independent media and calling out foreign propaganda, disinformation and foreign malign influence,” she said.

And to hear Allen’s supporters tell it, she’s already been hard at work doing all of that.

“She is an experienced practitioner of public diplomacy,” said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a New Hampshire Democrat who introduced Allen at her nomination hearing. “Ms. Allen believes deeply in the United States’ role in the world, and she has seen firsthand how our positive affirmative vision can reinforce America’s leadership.”

Meanwhile, former Defense Secretary Robert Gates wrote an op-ed calling for Allen’s confirmation, and former Sens. Joe Lieberman and Gordon Humphrey – one a former Democratic vice presidential candidate and the other a Republican – did the same in a Wall Street Journal essay.

The two former senators touted a video that Allen’s office at the State Department made and circulated on Telegram, the instant messaging service. Targeted to the Russian people, it highlights past U.S.-Russian cooperation and Russian culture before shifting to scenes of the Ukraine War.

“We do not believe this is who you are,” the video said. “We stand with each of you who seeks to build a more peaceful future.”

Lieberman and Humphrey were impressed.

“It’s a masterpiece of advocacy,” they wrote.

Allen has been able to oversee such work because she led America’s public diplomacy in an acting role since April 2022.

But in an interview, she acknowledged that for too many years, there had been too many temporary caretakers leading the 5,000 State Department staffers who work in public diplomacy, which is essentially the delicate art of making the world understand America and respect its democratic values. In fact, Allen is the first under secretary in the position in five years.

“With my experience and my network and my relationship with Secretary Blinken, and having worked with the president, I feel like I have a real opportunity to elevate the work, talk about the work, to talk about why the work’s important, and frankly, to advocate for the work,” Allen said in a recent interview.

That work probably has as many faces as the world has countries.

“It looks different in different places,” she said. “It’s going to be more appropriate to do certain kinds of messaging campaigns in certain places, and in other places, maybe it’s an arts program or music program that’s going to make a difference. In another place, it’s going to be a speaker’s program, and in another place we’re going to be trying to take down troll farms or disinformation.”

That’s a mammoth job for anyone, much less a 38-year-old who, only 15 years ago, broke into politics as the associate director of operations at the 2008 Democratic National Convention. She’s held other such political posts, too, serving for a time as deputy communications director for then-Vice President Joe Biden, deputy communications director for President Barack Obama and as communications director for Kamala Harris when she was Biden’s running mate in 2000.

But ever since the State Department internship she held in college, Allen keeps gravitating back to Foggy Bottom, where she’s served in a variety of public diplomacy and communications roles.

Now, in one of the agency’s top jobs, Allen said she has four main priorities: leading America’s messaging amid what she calls “the great power competition”; combating malign foreign influence campaigns; helping Americans understand why foreign policy matters; and investing in the State Department workforce.

And if you’re surprised that someone so young would be responsible for all that, well, so is Allen.

“I never would have imagined that I would have been called up to get the nomination to be under secretary of public diplomacy, which is an incredible job and the job that, you know, I thought in my wildest dreams I might do someday down the line, but certainly not now,” Allen said. “But the chips fell where they did, and I’m really excited.”