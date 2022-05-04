Edward Rath reverses withdrawal and looks to run in new Senate district

Just a few days ago, Republican State Sen. Edward A. Rath III of Williamsville officially faced the reality of reapportionment – he would not run for a second term in a district suddenly overflowing with Democrats.

But that was before last week's decision by the Court of Appeals nullifying the district lines ultimately drawn by Democratic legislators and assigning the task to a court appointed "special master." Now Rath, and possibly many others around the state, are re-evaluating the situation. They expect the special master to fashion much more balanced districts that were not gerrymandered by the Legislature, and may very well renew their candidacies.

"I am absolutely moving forward with running for re-election," Rath said Monday, lamenting what he called the loss of a Western New York district to New York City.

"This district has been together for six decades," he added, "and there has been a lot of work and issue advocacy and a voice for here that would have been taken away to New York City."

Rath's renewed candidacy hardly seemed possible just a week ago. The redistricting process that was ultimately controlled by Democratic super-majorities in the Assembly and Senate extended his traditional Amherst-based territory into the cities of Buffalo and Lackawanna, creating a new district with a 3 to 1 Democratic advantage. He would also face incumbent Democratic Sen. Timothy M. Kennedy of Buffalo and his campaign treasury of at least $1.5 million.

Amherst Republican Chairman Brian D. Rusk explained Rath realized the futility of facing Kennedy in Democratic Buffalo and Lackawanna after losing thousands of Republican voters in Genesee and Monroe counties. But the situation changed after the Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that the redistricting process violated the State Constitution when an Independent Redistricting Commission created by a 2014 amendment deadlocked.

Now he said Rath looks to run in lines more akin to the traditional 61st District.

"He believed the constitutional argument would stand and it has," Rusk said. "I believe he will run and I believe he will win big."

Once the new lines are drawn by the special master and approved by a judge, it is expected Rath and others who previously declined their designation will collect an abbreviated total of petition signatures during a shortened circulation period.

Other Republican Senate candidates like former County Executive Joel A. Giambra, who over the weekend officially declared against Democratic incumbent Sean M. Ryan of Buffalo, say the possibility of different district lines has not diminished his resolve.

"I'm committed to running," he said Monday. "I'm prepared to offer the solutions I have talked about in the past and even some new ones."

Giambra said he would re-evaluate if lumped into a new district represented by Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, which he does not expect. He previously had been encouraged by new district lines that included many Italian-American voters in the West Side, Town of Tonawanda and Niagara Falls, noting the long line of Italian-Americans who have represented the district over the years.

But he said he still expects to challenge Ryan, no matter the new lines.

Meanwhile, the New York Daily News reported last week that a new lawsuit could also affect Assembly lines, which were not addressed in last week's Court of Appeals ruling. The Daily News reported that Gary Greenberg, part owner of the Vernon Downs Casino in Oneida County was preparing to file a suit to challenge Assembly lines as well.

