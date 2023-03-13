Edward F. Cox on Monday will regain a familiar position: chairman of the New York State Republican Committee.

The Long Island Republican and son-in-law to former President Richard M. Nixon, who served as New York's GOP chairman for a decade until 2019, has secured the support of enough Republican leaders to return as chairman when the committee meets Monday in Albany.

"The Republican Party in New York is ready for a resurgence," Cox said in an interview with The Buffalo News shortly before the vote. "We’re going to be for the basics. We’re for safe streets. We’re for good jobs. We’re for good schools. You would think everyone would be for that, but not the Democrats who are running the show in Albany."

Four years ago, Cox lost the support of Republicans who instead opted for then-Erie County Republican Committee Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy for state chair.

Langworthy, who was elected to Congress in November, said he would step down from his state post if voters sent him to Washington.

Last week, Madison County GOP Chairman Todd Rouse announced that at least 11 county Republican chairs had agreed to endorse Cox as the next party leader. Those counties included Broome, Onondaga, Oneida, Jefferson, Chemung, Madison, Tioga, Chenango, Tompkins, Cortland and Lewis counties.

"Their total weighted vote counts for over 9% of the total weighted vote, pushing Mr. Cox over the 50% threshold and effectively handing him the state chairmanship," Rouse's organization said in a news release.

Erie County Republican Committee Chairman Michael A. Kracker had supported Assemblyman Chris Tague, who is chairman of the Schoharie Republican Party, but he congratulated Cox on his election.

"I look forward to seeing what he’s going to do to move our party forward in a year when we’ve got to protect a critical House Republican majority in the New York delegation, and then grow our party at the grassroots level, not just downstate but across upstate New York, as well," Kracker said by phone from Albany.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Cox said he was happy to have Kracker as the Erie County chairman.

"He and I have had good conversations throughout this process," Cox said of Kracker. "We’re all working together. It’s great to see a person like Mike in charge of Erie County to really pick up that party. All across the state, new, good leaders are rising to the top."

Since Langworthy took over as state chairman, Cox was instrumental – along with former Rep. John J. Faso – in successfully challenging in court the State Legislature's redistricting plan. In November, Republicans flipped four congressional seats in New York stemming from more balanced districts and other political dynamics.

Cox also worked on establishing a political action committee that raised money for Rep. Lee Zeldin in his campaign to unseat Gov. Kathy Hochul. While Hochul became the state's first elected woman governor, Zeldin ran a closer-than-expected race, coming within 5 percentage points of victory.

"If there had been more resources, I think that Lee would have won," Cox said Monday. "But we evened it up somewhat in the home stretch, and we had the right message: that is, to save New York."

Cox wasted no time in attacking Democrats, who control both houses of the State Legislature, for policies he said have led to a stagnant economy and continued population loss to other states.

"The Democratic Party is going farther left," Cox said. "Higher taxes to billionaires. Well, the billionaires are leaving. They pay a lot of the taxes here in New York."

Cox said for years, he tried to sound the alarm about former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's Buffalo Billion economic development projects, which garnered headlines and created some jobs but also led to scandals and jail time for some of his aides and state employees.

He also criticized Democrats for rejecting state Appellate Court Justice Hector LaSalle, Hochul's nominee to lead the state's highest court.

"That’s saying to Gov. Hochul: We’re going to select a nominee, not you. That is destroying the separation of powers between the judiciary and the Legislature, which is one of the foundations of our democracy," Cox said.

A key goal for the state Republican organization, Cox said, will be to break Democratic supermajorities in the Assembly and State Senate in 2024.