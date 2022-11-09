Early Wednesday, Zeldin still sees hope he will 'prevail' over Hochul

NEW YORK – Lee Zeldin early Wednesday declined to concede defeat to Gov. Kathy Hochul and instead expressed his hope that he would emerge triumphant as more Election Day votes are counted.

The Republican congressman from Long Island spoke for the first time just after midnight, about half an hour after the Democratic incumbent from Buffalo declared victory in the governor's race.

He pointed to 1.4 million outstanding votes that haven't been added up yet.

"We hope that as these results come in that we will be able to prevail," Zeldin said at his election night gathering in Manhattan as a crowd, diminished since earlier in the evening, roared.

Zeldin was attempting to ride voters' concerns about crime and the economy to become the first Republican elected governor of New York in 20 years concluded late Tuesday with Gov. Kathy Hochul declaring victory.

The Republican congressman from Long Island ran an unexpectedly close race against the Democratic incumbent in a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than 2 to 1.

Zeldin gained ground on the governor from Buffalo after he hammered the Democrats who dominate state government for their policies on public safety, economic issues and gun control.

Zeldin did not concede during his seven-minute speech and instead urged his supporters to settle in for a late night of watching results come in.

"There's a piece of this story that's still to be told," he said.

Shortly before 9 p.m., an enthusiastic crowd of hundreds had filed into Cipriani 42nd Street, a grand, Neoclassical event space near Grand Central Terminal.

Rock hits such as "Tiny Dancer," "Jump" and "Carry on Wayward Son" played through the loudspeakers throughout the night but there was little attempt by campaign surrogates to fire up the crowd.

The only speaker was Inna Vernikov, a Republican on the New York City Council, who offered a brief greeting just after 9 p.m.

As servers passed out appetizers and alcohol flowed from the bars lining the imposing main hall, attendees kept coming over to members of the news media to get updates on the election results.

Hochul raced out to an early lead that shrank slightly as the night went on but never closed.

At 11:12 p.m., NBC News called the race for Hochul and, soon after, she declared victory on Twitter and in person.

When the broadcast airing on large TV screens at Cipriani showed the race called for Hochul, there was little visible reaction from the crowd, whose members didn't appear to notice.

Zeldin, a 42-year-old Long Island native, earned undergraduate and law degrees from the University at Albany.

He began his career in the U.S. Army, where he served as an intelligence officer, prosecutor and military magistrate.

After leaving the military, Zeldin opened a law practice on Long Island before winning election to the State Senate in 2010.

He won a second Senate term before running for, and winning, a seat in Congress, representing Suffolk County, in 2014.

He won re-election to the House of Representatives three times before turning his sights to the governor’s job this year.

Zeldin was the endorsed GOP candidate and won 48% of the vote to best three fellow Republicans and win that party’s primary in June.

Hochul vastly outraised Zeldin, but the Republican was boosted by millions of dollars in independent expenditures on ads attacking Hochul and boosting Zeldin.

New York has not elected a Republican governor since 2002, when George Pataki won his final term.

And Hochul in TV ads repeatedly highlighted Zeldin's ties to former President Donald Trump, who remains unpopular in New York.

But Republican candidates across the country were predicted to perform well in what was touted as a possible “red-wave” 2022 election and Zeldin has benefited from the general political climate.

Zeldin, for his part, relentlessly pressed the message that crime and the economy have worsened under Democratic rule and he – not Hochul – is the one able to do something to fix the problems.

He also blasted the incumbent for her position on gun control and insisted he could have obtained a better deal for taxpayers in negotiations for a new, publicly supported Buffalo Bills stadium. And he attempted to play down his opposition to abortion, while Hochul trumpeted her support of abortion rights in the wake of the Supreme Court's overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision.

To win, Zeldin needed to outperform previous Republican gubernatorial candidates in deep-blue New York City and run up solid margins in less-populated upstate New York.

After winning the Republican primary, Zeldin vowed he would win Erie County, often a bellwether for statewide campaigns, but that didn't appear to be the case Tuesday night.