Early voting ends for the Aug. 23 primaries; turnout totals 7,166 in Erie County

The final day of early voting for the Aug. 23 primary election on Sunday brought 893 more voters out to the 38 polling places in Erie County, Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner announced.

In all, an adjusted total of 7,166 votes were cast during the nine days of early voting, the commissioners noted. For the primaries on Tuesday, regular polling places in Erie County will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Registered Democrats and Republicans are choosing among candidates for the House of Representatives in the 23rd and 26th Districts. In the 61st State Senate District, registered Democrats, Republicans and Conservatives will be voting.

In a special election for all voters in the 23rd District, a candidate is being chosen to serve out the unexpired term of Rep. Tom Reed, who resigned in May. Joe Sempolinski, chairman of the Steuben County Republican Committee, is opposed by Max Della Pia, chairman of the Tioga County Democratic Committee. Della Pia also is running for the seat in the general election in November.