Early voting begins in Western New York

Early voting for the June 28 primary for governor and local races starts today.

There are 38 polls throughout Erie County, including 11 in the City of Buffalo and one in each town. Niagara County voters have four locations to cast their early ballots.

Residents can vote at any of the locations, regardless of where they live, as long as they are registered with the proper political party. They also can hand-deliver absentee ballots to election inspectors at the early voting locations.

Early voting locations in Erie County are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends and from noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. Locations can be found on the Board of Elections website at elections.erie.gov.

Polls in Niagara County are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for seven of the nine days of early voting, including Saturday and Sunday. The hours of voting are noon to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Polling locations are listed on the Board of Elections website at elections.niagara.ny.us.

Polls will be open on Monday, even if they are located in municipal buildings that are closed for the Juneteenth holiday, according to the Erie County Board of Elections.

There is a crowded field for governor, with four Republicans and three Democrats seeking the top spot in the state.

Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino; Andrew Giuliani, who worked in the Trump administration and is the son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani; businessman Harry Wilson; and Rep. Lee Zeldin are vying for the GOP nod. Rep. Thomas R. Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams are seeking to thwart Gov. Kathy C. Hochul's bid for the Democratic nomination.

Voters also will pick lieutenant governor candidates.

In Erie County, County Clerk Michael P. Kearns is being challenged in the Democratic primary by Eden Supervisor Melissa M. Hartman.

There also are primaries for town justice in Cheektowaga and Pendleton, and for various political committee posts.

The last day for early voting is June 26. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on primary day, June 28.

While this is a light ballot, there is another primary Aug. 23 for congressional districts and for State Senate seats. Also on the same day, a special election to fill the remaining four months of former Rep. Tom Reed's term will be conducted.

Early voting started in 2020 in New York State, allowing residents a nine-day window to vote in person before the standard Election Day. Votes are counted after polls close on Election Day.

