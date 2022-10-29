Early voting begins in Erie County, with abortion rights, guns, crime cited as top issues

Donald Garland was one of the first voters to fill out a ballot in Erie County on the first day of early voting Saturday. The retired corrections officer and U.S. Army veteran arrived at the Delavan Grider Community Center at 9 a.m., as soon as the site opened, to vote on an issue he said was of great concern.

“There is no reason for people, unless they are in the Army or a police officer, to have access to assault weapons,” said Garland, who voted "strictly Democrat," including for Gov. Kathy Hochul. “If you want to own a gun, fine, but not an assault weapon."

Across the county, at the West Seneca Community Center, Bill Wise said he came out to vote early for Republican Lee Zeldin because he dislikes Hochul's mandates. "The vaccine mandates that cost health care workers their jobs, as well as her gun legislation," Wise said. "She's trying to take our rights."

Garland and Wise were among more than 5,400 Erie County residents who filled out their ballots for the 2022 midterm election by 2 p.m. Saturday, the first of nine days of early voting at 38 sites across Erie County. People who took time out of a sunny Saturday to vote at the earliest opportunity cited deep differences between Democrats and Republicans – from the governor and congressional races on down – on key issues including gun control, abortion rights, the economy and immigration.

Photos: Residents show up for early voting in Western New York Voters, including Governor Kathy Hochul, showed up to the polls for early voting across Western New York on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, who was at Delavan Grider to vote along with Gov. Kathy Hochul, said the county has the highest number of early voting sites outside of New York City. By comparison, Syracuse and Onondaga County have a total of 10 and Rochester and Monroe County have 14.

“We have one in every single town and small city, in every city council district and an additional site at the Board of Elections downtown,” he said. “People can go to any one of the 38 sites, submit their information and we can print out their ballot for their polling place. We didn’t want anyone to be able to say it was too far for them to early vote.”

Poloncarz estimated that half of all county voters would come out early this year, thanks to the convenience of many locations and the significance of the election.

With polls showing the governor’s race closer than anticipated, both Hochul and Republican Lee Zeldin held local rallies this week, hoping to draw out voters in Western New York before turning their attention downstate. Zeldin held a rally Thursday night with other GOP candidates at the old Philip Sheridan School building in the Town of Tonawanda, two days after participating in a televised debate with the governor. Hochul cast her vote at the Delavan Grider in Buffalo on Saturday morning, then gathered with local Democratic candidates and supporters for a "get-out-the-vote" rally in downtown Buffalo.

Many early voting sites saw a steady trickle of voters throughout the day, while others saw lines out the door.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Voter Mario Bellis wove through a crowd of Hochul handlers and politicians at the Delavan Grider center to fill out his ballot. Bellis said it was important to him to approve the $4.2 billion environmental bond act at the bottom of the ballot. “I want clean water, I want clean energy and I want clean air,” he said.

Zee Jones of Buffalo said every race is important this year because abortion rights are at stake. “I am a single-issue voter,” she said. “I am pro-choice and I’m distressed that they overturned Roe v. Wade. I feel like all of the other issues we’re facing are temporary. The economy will come back and we’ll figure out the crime problem, but you lose your bodily autonomy and you don’t get that back.”

Voter Diane Brown echoed Jones’ sentiments. “I wouldn’t want to put anyone in the position of being forced to have a child they can’t afford to care for,” she said.

At the Cheektowaga Senior Center, voters cited inflation, crime and gun ownership as big issues in the election. Denise North said she appreciated being able to vote early on a Saturday because she works two jobs. She said she came out to vote for Zeldin.

“I’m against Kathy Hochul and her horrible vendettas like gun control, bail reform that just lets people out of jail and the high prices that are going crazy in New York state,” she said. “It’s time for a change.”

Fred Martin of Buffalo agreed. He sees crime on the rise, including the rash of young people stealing Kia automobiles with instructions from a viral TikTok video. On Monday, a stolen Kia crashed in Buffalo, killing four teenagers. Martin said it could have been his Kia, which he said was broken into two months ago, causing $2,000 worth of damage. He thwarted the thieves with a system he rigged using a belt and a padlock.

Hochul continues defense of abortion rights; Zeldin downplays it as key issue in governor's race Hochul, the Democratic incumbent berating Republican Lee Zeldin's anti-abortion stand as "extreme," buttressed her own abortion rights credentials Wednesday by announcing a new, $13.4 million round of support for abortion providers.

“Just a few years ago, things weren’t like this,” he said. “Thing are going in the wrong direction.”

At the Moose Lodge in Hamburg, early voters formed a long line by 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Martha and Kevin Swarts said their main issue is abortion. “I feel that our rights have to be protected, particularly women’s freedom of choice,” Martha Swarts said. “We are also very concerned about guns and we want there to be more protection from them.”

Nancy Smith and Paul Zurbrick also voted in Hamburg. "My issues?" Smith said. "Illegal immigration. Crime. The economy. Gas prices. Groceries. All the government spending."

"I guess you know who I voted for now," she added.