Dueling TV debate is a clash of styles between Della Pia and Langworthy

There were no fireworks in the live debate between 23rd Congressional District candidates Max Della Pia and Nick Langworthy on television Tuesday night, just a lot of clashing swords.

Langworthy, the state Republican chairman, had the flashier blade and was quick on his feet with his party's lines about law and order and the shortcomings of the Biden and Hochul administrations.

Della Pia, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and the Tomkins County Democratic chairman, tended toward slower, wonkier answers, but was generally impervious to Langworthy.

The contest began with a question about energy policy, which found the two men in general agreement about the need for more energy independence. Asked if we were in a recession, Della Pia noted that he has an economics degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy and said, "We need to put some stops on the economy."

Langworthy declared: "Yes, we're in a recession. It feels like a recession. Meet with people in a diner and they think we're in a recession." Federal spending, he added, "is not going to get us out of this mess. There are going to be tough times ahead."

The candidates had similar answers to a question about how to bring down energy prices – produce more energy – but different ways to get there.

Langworthy blamed environmentalists for "grinding energy to a halt" and proposed developing the state's natural gas.

"We should not be bowing down to Saudi kings begging for more oil," he concluded.

Della Pia said it was a case of "Economics 101, supply and demand." He blamed the oil companies for profit-taking and proposed looking for cleaner sources of energy, including nuclear power.

They found common ground on the need for price support for farmers, a major constituency in the predominantly rural district, but they retreated behind party lines on the hot-button issues – abortion, crime and gun control. Same with questions about universal health care, forgiving student loans, the border with Mexico and legalizing marijuana nationally.

Della Pia thought abortion rights should be guaranteed nationwide. Langworthy refused to say whether he would vote for a nationwide ban on abortions, but suggested it should be a states' rights matter.

Both men cited the May 14 massacre in Buffalo. To prevent more mass shootings, Della Pia proposed gun registration and a ban on high-capacity magazines. Langworthy contended it's a mental health problem and more efforts should be made to identify potential murderers.

As for crime, Langworthy blamed New York's relaxed bail laws for last week's murder of Keaira Bennefield in Buffalo. Della Pia blamed the judge for not imposing bail on the suspect, her estranged husband, after he was arrested earlier on a domestic abuse charge.

Both candidates waffled on supporting President Biden or former President Trump if they ran again in 2024. Della Pia said he was proud of Biden's record but wouldn't commit, while Langworthy said Trump "got a lot of great things done." As for an endorsement, "We would have to have a conversation about that," he explained.

Della Pia came closest to drawing blood after the moderators, Chris Horvatits and Dave Greber from WIVB-TV, questioned Langworthy about the 11,000 duplicate signatures on Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin's nominating petitions.

Langworthy cited the chaotic process of collecting signatures and the confusion over redistricting, adding that "I didn't touch the petitions personally," and Della Pia found an opening.

"This is not a mistake," he flatly declared. "This is fraud. And he, as captain of the ship, needs to take responsibility for it. If he didn't know, he was asleep at the switch."

In his closing statement, Langworthy noted that the district has had "a revolving door of representatives" and promised to be "a stable conservative voice for the people of Western New York."

Della Pia concluded by citing his experience in team building during his years in the Air Force and declared, "We need a different kind of congressperson, someone who wants to work with others."

The moderators closed the session by reminding viewers that early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins on Saturday.