A former high-ranking Buffalo official alleges she was forced out in 2018 after she accused Mayor Byron W. Brown and his top economic development official of misusing federal funds and giving preferential treatment to favored developers, according to documents recently unsealed in federal court.

The recently surfaced allegations made by Nona Watson, the former executive director of the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency, claim that City Hall bureaucrats, at the direction of the mayor, effectively "steered" public resources to politically connected real estate developers Nick Sinatra and David Pawlik.

But the claims are unlikely to lead to a civil trial in the matter for Brown or Brendan R. Mehaffy, executive director of the city's office of strategic planning.

Three years after City Hall raid, mayor has no records from FBI search Through spokesperson Michael J. DeGeorge, the mayor declined an interview request to explain the delay and the reason the city does not possess any documents relating to the high-profile raid.

The allegations were made in a False Claims Act lawsuit filed in November 2019 under seal – meaning reporters and the public did not have access to the court records until roughly a month ago.

After lingering in secret for four years, the case ended in March, after the U.S. Attorney's Office formally "declined to intervene" and Watson, the whistleblower, voluntarily dismissed her claim March 21, according to legal papers filed in federal court.

The city and developers seized on the dismissal as vindication.

Deputy Mayor Crystal Rodriguez-Dabney, who is also Brown's chief of staff, said Watson’s withdrawal “is a positive for us and we’re looking forward.”

“It's a relief that this case has been dismissed," she added. “It’s something that has been looming over our employees’ heads for some time. Now they will be able to do their jobs without this.”

Mayoral spokesperson Michael J. DeGeorge said Brown was not available for an interview because he was preparing for Monday's State of the City address. Sinatra did not respond to messages for comment on Sunday.

"The government’s decision not to intervene in the case, and the plaintiff’s decision to dismiss the lawsuit, demonstrates there is no merit to the allegations," Pawlik wrote in an emailed statement on Sunday.

That's not how Watson's attorney, Harvey P. Sanders, sees it.

Sanders said Watson decided to dismiss her claim after she learned the feds were not moving forward with the case.

"It's hard for one person to fight City Hall," Sanders said. "Her withdrawal had nothing to do with any lack of belief in the complaint. She stands by those allegations."

The dismissed lawsuit, which alleges Watson was forced to resign and locked out of her City Hall office in October 2018 after raising concerns, began circulating online Saturday night, when an anonymous critic of the Brown administration posted the documents to Twitter.

Besides the claims that Brown and Mehaffy directed money to preferred developers, Watson had also alleged that the city "made false submissions and perpetrated a well-orchestrated fraud" on BURA and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that "led to improper use of entitlement funds being paid by the United States Government for other than the specified purposes."

The allegations appear to shed light on a curious City Hall mystery: why federal agents conducted a high-profile raid in 2019 of City Hall in which they carried out dozens of boxes of records after obtaining a search warrant.

'Steering' scheme alleged

The unsealed and dismissed complaint from November 2019 provides a look into the inner workings of City Hall. and is sure to be used as fodder by critics of the mayor.

"The city orchestrated a 'steering' scheme to position developers to receive city-owned land, federal funding and privileged inside information," the lawsuit alleged. "Although...all appears to be valid on paper, the selection process for these projects was anything but competitive."

The allegations centered on the annual allotment of funds that the city receives from HUD through the department's Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnerships programs. In particular, according to the lawsuit, the city received $3.63 million in HOME funds each year, which it could allocate to real estate developers to build or renovate affordable housing, mixed-income or mixed-use projects.

According to Watson's lawsuit, those funds could support four to five projects each year, from a "diverse pool of real estate developers from all backgrounds." But while that is supposed to be done through a competitive process, with a formal "request for proposals," Watson claimed that is not what happened.

"Applicants are misled into believing this is a fair and equitable process, but instead, all decisions are made by Mayor Brown and Mr. Mehaffy, and are based upon their own personal agendas," Watson alleged in her lawsuit.

Pawlik, she claimed, was a particular beneficiary. The founder and owner of Creative Structures Services and CSS Construction, Pawlik is also former deputy city commissioner of housing and community development and – Watson says – "a close friend of Mayor Brown."

Watson alleged in her lawsuit that 20% of HOME funds from 2006 through 2019 were awarded to projects in which Pawlik and his company participated. RP Oak Hill Building Co. Inc. was second at 17%, followed by Lamparelli Construction Co. at 14%.

Among the projects Watson cited were a proposal by Brenda Calhoun's Onyx Global to convert two vacant two-story commercial buildings at 2201-2209 Fillmore Ave. into six second-floor apartments and first-floor commercial space. CSS was the general contractor, but Watson claims that Calhoun was "brought into the project" by Brown and Pawlik, and "was set up, mentored and partnered with Mr. Pawlik."

BURA only issues request for proposals once or twice yearly, Watson said, so Mehaffy put out a "special call" for this $1.3 million project, to "provide more opportunities for his preferred groups, even if they were working on current projects."

"This project and often others supported by Mayor Brown and Mr. Mehaffy often got moved to the front of the line even though there were other eligible projects approved and ready to go," Watson wrote, adding that Mehaffy told her that "Brown insisted that this project must be selected."

The project – which is not yet done – received an allocation of HOME funds last week on top of its original award.

Watson also cited People Inc.'s Jefferson Avenue Apartments project, which developed a pair of new affordable apartment buildings with 89 units just north of the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion in Masten Park. While the nonprofit was the sponsor and owner, the project was developed by Pawlik and Nick Sinatra, of Sinatra & Company Real Estate, with assistance from Herb Bellamy.

BURA allocated $500,000 in HOME funds to the project, which was completed and is now open and occupied.

"Our company, CSS Construction, is proud of the work we do in the city of Buffalo, predominately Faith-Based and Not-Profit clientele," Pawlik said in the statement to The News.

Watson also cited other projects that did not involve Pawlik or Sinatra.

This isn't the first time Sinatra and Pawlik have been linked to Brown. Since 2013, Sinatra has contributed $15,305 to Brown's election campaigns and Pawlik has contributed $16,950, campaign records show.

A 2021 News investigation revealed that BURA awarded $20 million in funds over the past eight years to contributors to Brown’s campaign.

Left one year before raid

Watson said she “personally observed” wrongdoing and stated that city staffers “manipulated and controlled” the urban renewal agency, which is a legally separate entity, “in order to abuse and misuse federal funds.”

The complaint identifies two federal Department of Housing and Urban Development programs the city allegedly misused: the Community Development Block Grant program, which provides anti-poverty funds, and the HOME Investment Partnerships Program, which was designed to create affordable housing for low-income households.

Instead, Watson alleged, the city misused the funds by paying city employees and BURA employees for activities that had nothing to do with the programs’ mission. She alleged the city also used money from the Section 8 housing program to pay off debts and as a “cushion” for emergencies, a practice she said was “hidden in financial records.”

She quotes Donna Estrich, the city’s former commissioner of administration and finance, as saying the city would be in a better financial situation “if the ‘mayor did not give so many tax breaks to these developers.’ ”

Mehaffy, who oversees the Mayor’s Office of Strategic Planning, is also vice chairman of BURA, while the mayor is the BURA board chairman. Mehaffy’s dual roles create a conflict of interest, Watson alleges, and Mehaffy “applies, approves, votes and executes with no checks or balances in place.”

Mehaffy did not respond to messages seeking comment on Sunday.

Watson says a disagreement with Mehaffy in September 2018 is what ultimately led to her leaving the agency. Watson said the mayor signed an offer letter for a candidate for a BURA accountant position, but the offer was rescinded when Mehaffy recommended the position not be filled.

Mehaffy and Estrich, the complaint states, instead wanted to use the funds “in an effort to assist with the city’s budget.” Watson said she knew such use was not eligible under HUD rules and “verbalized her concerns and would not turn a blind eye and would not sign off on things that were improper.”

The next day, Watson said she was called into a meeting and “harassed and threatened” with losing her job. Later, in a meeting with Mehaffy and Deputy Mayor Betsey Ball, she was told that she could resign or be terminated, Watson said.

The complaint states that Ball "made reference to (Watson's) use of the word 'corruption' and (Watson) attempted to further share with Deputy Ball her observations, to no avail."

Ball, who has since left her City Hall post, declined to comment on the allegations.

Watson said she was locked out of City Hall the next day and her computer access was deactivated. Though she said she resigned by email that same day, Watson claims she was “constructively terminated because she raised concerns about illegal and inappropriate practices, including the misuse of federal funds.”

One year later, agents from the FBI, HUD and the Internal Revenue Service raided City Hall. But the feds have been probing the Brown administration for years. None of the inquiries have resulted in charges.

The Brown administration previously claimed, in response to multiple public records requests by The News, that it possessed no records relating to the raid.