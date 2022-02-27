Despite long odds, New York Republicans exude optimism on convention eve

"It certainly is interesting timing," said Niagara County Chairman Richard L. Andres. "Our strategy all along was to coalesce around our candidate and move forward to take on the Democrat. That's where we were at."

Andres said most party leaders like and respect Wilson, but don't appreciate the sudden specter of a potentially divisive primary.

"I don't think the party needs a primary and it won't benefit the party," he said.

Some insiders refuse to accept the doom and gloom surrounding the party since losing its State Senate power base following the 2018 election. Grant, who emerged from former Rep. Chris Collins' organization to run GOP races around the country, says too many people used to regular Democratic victories in New York are writing off the Republicans. "A whole lot of optimism," he says, propels New York Republicans ready to brand Hochul as "an accidental governor, a fraud and a lightweight."

And he predicts the GOP nominee will continually link her to former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who resigned in disgrace last August.

"She will wear the sins of the Cuomo administration no matter what," Grant said. "You can't be lieutenant governor to Andrew Cuomo and then act like he's not there."