Despite claims of 'irregularities,' elections officials see Langworthy lead holding over Paladino

Carl P. Paladino's congressional campaign is scrambling today to address "irregularities" of some totals reported in Tuesday's Republican primary for the 23rd Congressional District, but elections officials say anything they discover will most likely not provide enough votes for him to overtake the victorious Nicholas A. Langworthy.

Erie County Republican Elections Commissioner Ralph M. Mohr said Wednesday that Paladino correctly raised questions early Wednesday about disparities in some Southern Tier county reports and those posted by the state Board of Elections. But he also noted that elections officials encountering problems in some counties have double-checked their numbers, and they will not substantially change.

"Now that there there has been verification with various counties, I don't think there are enough ballots out there to change it," Mohr said.

Early Wednesday morning, Paladino held off any concession, despite Langworthy's 1,992-vote lead with 99.7% of the vote counted. Paladino's campaign spokesman Vish Burra said it would take today to address disparities it noted in the reporting.

“We are seeing a number of statistical irregularities in a number of counties that we will be looking in the coming days," Burra said. "We want every single legal vote to count.”

He did not return a call seeking comment.

Mohr noted, however, that Allegany County encountered problems with reporting the number of districts that had finished tabulations on its website, but officials there had manually double-checked and reported correct numbers to the state board.

"Allegany had reported (Tuesday night) zero out of 29 districts reporting, but the vote numbers don't change," he explained. "But they were right in citing irregularities because some counties were not matching the numbers the state had."

Mohr, who heads the county board with the largest percentage of 23rd District votes, said he is now satisfied that correct numbers have now been reported.

He also said one Erie County district that had not reported has submitted its numbers, adding he sees no way that outstanding absentee ballots will provide enough for Paladino to overcome Langworthy's lead, as slim as it is. He estimated Erie County will count 250 to 300 absentee ballots, but that not all are from the 23rd District.