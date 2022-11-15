'Deplorable' garages at Kenmore Avenue apartments deemed unsafe

Neighbors who have complained for years about conditions at a row of Kenmore Avenue apartment buildings – including one unit where two people were shot to death in August – welcomed the Town of Tonawanda's recent decision to crack down on the properties' owner.

The Tonawanda Town Board on Monday night declared four detached garages at the buildings unsafe.

The votes came over the objections of owner Frank Juliano and his representatives, including an architect who said the garages can be repaired.

"I don't believe it's unsafe or in imminent danger of collapse," Michael Anderson, founder of Abstract Architecture, said at a public hearing.

But neighboring homeowners and Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger questioned why Juliano allowed the structures to deteriorate for so long without acting sooner and criticized the overall maintenance of his apartment buildings.

"The garages are just in deplorable condition," said Patricia Mersdorf, of Rockne Road, one of several dozen Juliano neighbors who attended Monday's Town Board meeting, many wearing blue to show solidarity.

Emminger said following the meeting the town expects to decide within 10 days whether to let Juliano make repairs to the garages or to tear down the structures and bill Juliano for the demolition costs.

"The steps we took today are only the beginning," Emminger told the audience. "We're looking at Mr. Juliano's properties and other properties in the town as well. This isn't just a 'pick on Mr. Juliano.' "

The brick, Tudor-style apartment buildings run along Kenmore Avenue roughly between St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute and Englewood Avenue in the town. The complexes date to the 1940s and are solidly constructed but are showing their age.

There are 50 individual addresses, each representing between five and 10 rental units. Juliano owns many, but not all, of the buildings, property records show.

A Buffalo News analysis showed the Juliano-owned apartments generated far more emergency calls and complaints than the buildings owned by other landlords.

People who own homes on side streets that run into the Juliano buildings say they've complained for years about public safety and quality-of-life issues at the properties.

Juliano previously told The News he had kept up on building maintenance until the Covid-19 pandemic, when most of his workers quit and many tenants stopped paying rent during the eviction moratorium.

However, a shooting on Aug. 28 in a basement unit at 703 Parker Blvd. that left two people dead, and one wounded, brought new scrutiny to the Juliano-owned apartments.

Fatal shooting of two brings new scrutiny to Tonawanda apartments Neighbors for years have complained about quality-of-life issues at many of the buildings on a half-mile stretch of Kenmore Avenue.

It prompted neighbors to host a community meeting and press their case to Emminger and other town officials, who joined homeowners on a walking tour of the Juliano properties earlier this month.

On Sept. 22, Thomas Duncan, the town's supervising code enforcement officer, cited the detached two garages at 765 Kenmore and one each at 3 St. Johns Ave. and 4 St. Johns Ave. as unsafe. He posted notices on the structures and sent letters of notification dated Oct. 4.

In all four cases, Duncan wrote, the structural cement block walls were "severely deteriorated"; wooden load-bearing walls showed signs of failure; and windows and roofs were damaged. Juliano was ordered to repair or remove the garages within 10 days but, instead, had painting and caulking done, Duncan said Monday.

Juliano's lawyer, Michael Cimasi, said his client's hiring of an attorney, an architect and a masonry contractor showed his good-faith interest in addressing the points raised by the town.

Cimasi provided the Town Board copies of a report prepared by Anderson, the architect, that concluded the garage structures could be repaired. Anderson estimated the cost of fixing one garage as $55,000 to $60,000.

"We're willing to work with the building department and the town to fix this," Cimasi said.

Emminger, however, questioned Juliano's desire to address the longstanding issues at his properties.

"This is not a new problem to the neighborhood. Or to the Town Board. Or previous Town Boards," said Emminger.

Homeowners urged the board members to take action against Juliano and cheered the votes upholding Duncan's determinations.

"I just want to thank you for listening and for taking our concerns seriously," said resident Jamie Parker Cohen.

Juliano declined comment outside the meeting room. Emminger told audience members the votes give the town the option to demolish the structures but officials haven't settled on a course of action yet.

Asked after the meeting when this decision will come, he said, "Before Thanksgiving. Probably sooner."