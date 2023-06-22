A 34-year department veteran and a business executive are vying for the Conservative ballot line in the race for Amherst highway superintendent.

Longtime Highway Superintendent Patrick G. Lucey Jr. is barred by term limits from seeking a third term in office.

The candidates to replace him are the endorsed Democrat, Steven E. Floss, a crew chief in charge of forestry; and the endorsed Republican, Rich Wainwright, who is regional manager for a company specializing in heavy equipment manufacturing, design and training.

Floss, who until recently served as chair of the Amherst Conservative Committee, won the party's endorsement for the race. He also has the Working Families Party line.

He argues his lengthy tenure makes him the best candidate for the top job.

"I just thought that somebody within the Highway Department that knows how it works day to day, and has been there for a long period of time, should manage it," said Floss, 56, "rather than someone that doesn't."

Wainwright said his outsider, private-sector experience makes him better qualified to lead the Highway Department.

"I'm a regular guy – I'm not a politician – and I'm working for the people," said Wainwright, 59.

Floss said he has filled nearly every role in the Highway Department during his more than three decades there. He also previously served as head of the union representing Highway Department employees.

He said a key issue for him is bringing staffing in the department back closer to prior levels.

He said the department had almost 185 employees when he started in the 1980s but this number fell to as few as 126 because of a hiring freeze and a retirement-incentive offer before rebounding slightly in recent years.

Low staffing makes the work of leaf pickup, tree trimming and snowplowing – all points of contention for town residents – that much more challenging, Floss said. Plowing was a particular issue during the blizzard late last year.

"When we go plowing, like in that storm, we only have enough people to do one shift. So if you have a constant storm, we have to send people home to rest," Floss said. "And, therefore, this storm, it got away from us because of that. It never used to happen before when we had enough people."

Floss contrasts his experience with Wainwright's work history. He dismissed his opponent's job duties, saying, "He's a salesman."

Wainwright, in response, said he has to instruct his clients and their employees on how to operate the pieces and, further, said he's heavily involved in the production of the equipment.

The company's clients range from highway and public works departments throughout Western New York to state-level transportation departments.

"I have not worked for the Highway Department – I work with highway departments," Wainwright said.

He said he agrees with Floss that staffing is a major problem and, as superintendent, he would work to convince the Town Board to boost employment in the department.

Wainwright said he wants to avoid the problems the town faced during the December 2022 blizzard when crews struggled to keep roads clear during the fierce storm.

Several people died in Amherst when they suffered medical emergencies at home and emergency crews either couldn't get to the victim or couldn't take the victim to a hospital – including, Wainwright said, a friend of his.

What could have been done differently?

"My guys would have been there with me," Wainwright said. "Nobody would have been sent home. We would have made sure our emergency vehicles got through."

Wainwright said he would step down from his private-sector job if he is elected highway superintendent.

If this happens, he said, the propriety of the department buying equipment from what would be his former employer wouldn't be an issue because those purchases are subject to low-bid requirements and approval by the Town Board.

Wainwright boasted of the support of the Erie County Association of the Town Superintendents of Highways.

Floss questioned this claim because, he said, the association is nonpartisan and doesn't make formal political endorsements. He also said it's an organization that vendors join in order to get their products in front of potential clients.

Wainwright said highway chiefs in the association are personally supporting him. "I have 28 town highway superintendents of Erie County behind me for this endeavor," he said.

The candidates also are wrangling over the Conservative endorsement process.

Floss was chair of the Amherst Conservative Committee, which includes a sizable number of Highway Department employees, until a committee meeting in early February.

At that meeting, Floss said, he stepped down as chair of the committee and, later, members voted on their endorsements for the 2023 election, including backing Floss for highway superintendent. He said he remains a member of the executive board of the Erie County Conservative Committee.

Floss said Wainwright attended the meeting and was considered for the endorsement but did not win it.

Wainwright said the town committee wanted to hold off on making an endorsement but the county committee overruled Amherst Conservatives and backed Floss, a contention that Floss denied.

The winner of the Conservative primary will get an advantage going into the fall but, no matter how Tuesday goes, both men will remain on the ballot for the general election.