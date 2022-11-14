Dems back Michael Kooshoian for vacant Erie County Legislature seat

Michael H. Kooshoian, attorney for the Town of Tonawanda, appears headed for a seat in the Erie County Legislature following his nomination Monday evening.

Democrats in the 3rd District chose Kooshoian to replace Lisa Chimera, who resigned last week to join the Poloncarz administration as deputy county executive. Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner said Kooshoian was the only candidate to express interest in the post. He is slated to receive the backing of the Legislature's Democratic caucus on Thursday, is expected to complete Chimera’s current term, and seek election to a full two-year stint in November 2023.

After new boundaries take effect, the 3rd District will include the Town of Grand Island as well as Kenmore and portions of North Buffalo.

“I can truly say this district has been home to me my entire life, from growing up in North Buffalo to raising my own family in the Town of Tonawanda,” Kooshoian said. “I am honored to have the opportunity to represent my hometown district and neighbors in the county legislature, and grateful to my fellow committee members for placing their trust in me.”

Zellner also expressed support.

“Mike is the perfect choice to succeed Lisa, because he has such deep roots in the 3rd District and a very strong understanding of its people and neighborhoods,” he said.

“Considering his already impressive record of public service, it’s hard to think of anyone more prepared to take on this challenge from Day 1 than Mike" he said, "and I know he will be an effective voice for his district and our community as part of our Legislature majority.”

A former assistant Erie County district attorney who also served as deputy Tonawanda town attorney, Kooshoian, 42, heads the Erie County Bar Association’s Justice Courts Committee and is a past member of the Tonawanda Planning Committee.

He is a graduate of SUNY Geneseo and earned his law degree at the University at Buffalo.