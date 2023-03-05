Democrats have a chance in November to make inroads in Clarence and Grand Island, where Republicans today hold every elected town office.

Control of the both town boards is at stake, and town clerk and justice positions also are on the ballot.

One-party rule is now the rule in the Northtowns “It’s striking. You move from one community to the next, and it can go from one whole party to the next,” said Matthew Braun, Republican chairman in the Town of

But Democrats haven't found candidates to run for town supervisor in either suburb.

Clarence Supervisor Patrick Casilio is running unopposed for re-election, while Grand Island Deputy Supervisor Peter Marston Jr., the GOP's endorsed supervisor candidate, is set to face a primary challenge from Republican Councilman Mike Madigan.

"People are very happy with what town government is doing," Clarence Republican Chairman Brian Poliner said.

Unopposed but not unanimous, Clarence supervisor laments votes that got away It’s been two months since Clarence Supervisor Patrick Casilio won re-election, but it sounds like last year’s town races are still on his mind. Casilio started off his 2020 State of the Town address Thursday at Samuel’s Grande Manor by introducing some of the officials and family members in attendance. He singled out the town clerk, Nancy Metzger, as

Democrats have held the supervisor's post in Clarence and Grand Island within the past dozen years and, particularly on the island, have run competitive races recently.

But Clarence has had an all-Republican Town Board for several election cycles, and just one Democrat has committed to running for town office this year.

On Grand Island, where Republicans took full control of the Town Board in 2019, Democrats have a town clerk contender and two Town Board candidates.

"I want to bring people forward that have the credentials, that have a heart for it, that I believe would have the wherewithal to really want to serve a community," said Jim Sharpe, a former Grand Island Town Board member who chairs the town Democratic Committee.

Clarence

Smooth sailing for GOP incumbents, again, in Clarence Republican incumbents in Clarence won’t break much of a sweat when early voting begins this month. Supervisor Patrick Casilio, Councilmen Robert Geiger and Christopher Greene and Town Clerk Nancy Metzger are running unopposed. The same four candidates were unopposed the last time around in 2015. Casilio and Greene are both seeking second terms, while Geiger is seeking his third.

The GOP starts with a sizable enrollment advantage in Clarence, where 43% of active voters are registered Republicans, compared to the 29% registered as Democrats, state elections data show.

The last Democrat on the Town Board was Scott Bylewski, who left at the end of 2011 after losing his re-election bid for supervisor.

Aside from the stark voter-registration edge, Clarence Republicans say residents are satisfied with the level of town services and the property tax rate.

Casilio beat a Republican incumbent in the primary for town supervisor in 2015. He didn't have a Democratic opponent that fall, nor in 2019, and he isn't set to face one this year.

He said he is seeking another term, likely his last, because there are projects underway such as a new highway garage that he wants to see progress before he leaves office.

Clarence seeks to replace old Highway Department buildings The Town of Clarence wants to replace a group of outdated wooden structures on its Highway Department campus on Goodrich Road. The new building would be safer, more efficient to operate and more accessible to people with disabilities, Supervisor Patrick Casilio said. The town owns about 100 acres at 6185 Goodrich Road, in Clarence Center, and some structures date

They are highlighted by the work to transform the fading Eastern Hills Mall into a mixed-use town center.

"We're going through, still, some preliminary stages on that project. And I would definitely like to see that under control before I leave office, also," said Casilio, whose daughter Chrissy is the endorsed GOP candidate for Erie County executive.

In addition to Casilio, Town Clerk Karen Hawes and Town Justice Jonathan Hickey, both Republicans, are unopposed. Hawes replaced longtime Town Clerk Nancy Metzger when Metzger retired in 2021.

Republican Councilman Dan Michnik is running for re-election, and Robert Altieri is running to fill the seat of Councilman Robert Geiger, who is 85 and opted against running for another term that ends when he would be 90.

"I think it's time," said Geiger, an active community leader, who wants someone with fresh ideas to have a chance to serve. Altieri is an active member of the Clarence Lions Club and serves on the Clarence Ethics Board.

Critics of Clarence dollar store turn to online protest, poetry and at least one puking emoji The Clarence Dollar General project, located just over a mile from the entrance to the luxury Spaulding Lake subdivision, has stirred up concerns about traffic, loss of green space and store aesthetics. Critics also say the historic Hollow neighborhood is the wrong place to put a national chain store.

Democrats are planning to talk to Hickey about a cross-endorsement for the general election, said Katie Webster, the vice chair of the town Democratic Committee. That's a common practice in judicial races.

Webster owns a small business, Feelings Rock, that teaches movement and music to preschoolers and their families. Webster is running for a Town Board seat because, she said, she wants voters in the town to have a choice and she has heard concerns about residential and commercial over-development in the town.

"I'd like to see it slow down a little bit," said Webster, whose son, Alex Maccallini, is town Democratic chairman.

Poliner said Republicans are aware that growth is a potential campaign issue, but it's a concern they share and a point of focus for the Town Board.

Grand Island

On the island, out of 16,600 active voters, Republicans outpace Democrats by 36% to 34%, or 400 voters. But, Sharpe noted, there are about 500 active Conservative Party members, who tend to vote for GOP-backed candidates, and just 75 Working Families Party members who more naturally align with Democrats.

Further, he said, Grand Island Democrats lean conservative, and the local party must overcome questions about progressive national Democrats.

The Town Board went fully Republican in 2019, when John Whitney won the supervisor's race after the Democratic incumbent, Nate McMurray, opted not to run again. It remained that way following the 2021 election.

This year, Republican Councilman Tom Digati is seeking another term, while Madigan, a fellow Republican, is barred by term limits from running for re-election. Republicans have endorsed Joseph Spinella, an M&T Bank vice president, for Madigan's seat.

Democrats are running Kristen Obarka, a learning and development specialist, and Wayne West, a real estate agent, for Town Board, Sharpe said.

Republican Whitney wins Grand Island supervisor race Former Grand Island Town Engineer John C. Whitney, who had the Republican and Independence party lines, will win the race for supervisor over Deputy Supervisor James R. Sharpe, who had Democratic and Working Families party backing. Conservative Thomas J. Franz, a patrol sergeant with the State Park Police, lagged well behind. And with the two Republican candidates for Town

"I'm very happy about the balance that I'm bringing forward to the community to give them a choice," Sharpe said. "I think both of their stories will fit because they're both very conservative people."

Whitney, 67, said he's at an age where he's ready to step down. He served 31 years as town engineer before leaving that post and, later, running for supervisor.

"I think it's just time to try retirement again," he said.

Months after Whitney took office, the town hashed out a new panhandling ordinance, Fantasy Island closed and then the Covid-19 pandemic struck. Much of his first year in office was taken up by the fight over Amazon's "Project Olive" warehouse proposal.

"The first four months of my term were really crazy," he said.

Whitney had words of praise for Marston, his deputy supervisor, who will face a primary challenge from Madigan. A Marston victory would create a vacancy on the Town Board.

Town Justice Mark Nemeth is unopposed for a second term, but Town Clerk Pattie Frentzel, also a Republican, is set to face Democrat George Hauss, a real estate and tax attorney. Frentzel has served as town clerk since 2004 and defeated Hauss in 2019.