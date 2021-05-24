Democratic sheriff candidates press for change, de-escalation

"We don't necessarily have to reinvent the wheel with everything we do," Gould said. "The culture of our current Sheriff's Office needs to change."

Gould said he developed crisis intervention training for Cheektowaga police, and he would invest in properly training deputies and corrections officers.

Carter said on his first day in office he would implement Cariol's Law for the Sheriff's Department, holding deputies liable if they fail to report instances of brutality and police misconduct.

He would have fewer deputies and hire people trained in mental and behavioral health and drug abuse counseling.

"The No. 1 reason people are committing crimes is because of poverty," Carter said.

Miller-Beaty said she would lead by example.

"Leadership starts at the top," she said.

She said de-escalation training is needed to protect civilians, inmates and officers.

"You're better communicating with people and using your verbal skills," she said. "We need to do de-escalation training to prevent injury and to prevent deaths."

Gould, Carter and Beaty said there needs to be an alternative to solitary confinement.