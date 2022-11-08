Democrat Higgins easily wins another term in Congress

Brian Higgins of Buffalo cruised to his 10th term in Congress on Tuesday, winning re-election in a newly drawn district still dominated by the City of Buffalo.

As early returns flowed in, the Democrat held a more than 50,000 vote lead in Erie County over a little-known Republican challenger, retired Army Sgt. Steven Sams II, who served two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. While Sams was doing well in the Niagara County portion of the district, Erie dominates the 26th District.

Higgins has been growing more prominent in Congress, with seats on the Ways and Means Committee and the Committee on the Budget, and he is co-chair of the Norther Border Caucus. But political analysts predict that his party will lose control of the House in this midterm election.