Does a four-month term matter? If you ask the two candidates in Tuesday's special election for a congressional seat, the answer is yes, but for different reasons.

Democrat Max Della Pia and Republican Joe Sempolinski are competing to complete the remaining months of Rep. Tom Reed's term in New York's 23rd Congressional District, which includes much of the Southern Tier. Reed, a congressman for about 12 years, resigned May 10, but his term runs until January.

The early voting period began Aug. 13 and runs through Sunday. Polling locations, information about absentee ballots and more information may be found at the Chautauqua County Board of Elections and Cattaraugus County Board of Elections websites. Any resident of the district – which includes Olean and Jamestown – who registered to vote by July 29 is eligible to vote in the special election.

The stakes differ for the two candidates. Della Pia is preparing for a run in November's general election against a Republican candidate to be decided Tuesday – either Carl Paladino or Nick Langworthy – in a traditionally conservative district. Were he to be the Democratic incumbent and serve a strong four months, Della Pia feels the benefits of even a short term would prove valuable in November's race.

"If I were the incumbent, I've got credibility, name recognition and franking privilege," Della Pia said Wednesday, adding that winning the special election would give him seniority in Congress if he were elected again in November, which is valuable for the district.

Sempolinski is not running in Tuesday's Republican primary for NY-23, but he reiterated that he would be honored to "spend even four minutes" in the congressional seat. As Reed's former aide, Sempolinski believes he would be a natural pick to carry out the remainder of his former boss' term.

"This district is where I was born, where I grew up, where I'm raising my family, where I spent my entire career," Sempolinski said Wednesday. "These are the people who've given me everything that I have."

Sempolinski, who serves as Steuben County Republican chairman and identifies as a "constitutional Republican," said if he were elected to sit for the four months, he would work alongside many of the same people he did in his previous role as Reed's district director.

"I can get staff at full capacity – quicker, better, more efficiently than anyone, because that was what I did," Sempolinski said, emphasizing his attention to constituent services.

Della Pia, a self-described moderate Democrat who's fiscally conservative and socially liberal, came within 231 votes – of more than 23,000 total – of winning the Democratic primary for NY-23 in 2018 against Tracy Mitrano. He led by 26 votes when voting closed but lost once absentee ballots were counted.

Born from military parents, Della Pia served 32 years in the Air Force, including active duty in Afghanistan and several roles as a pilot. The candidate, who serves as Democratic chairperson for Tioga County, said that background has shaped more than just his campaign. "My parents taught me that service gives life purpose," Della Pia said.

Both candidates promised attention to the economic condition of rural New York, the general makeup of the pre-redistricting boundaries of NY-23. Addressing infrastructure issues – like roads, bridges, sewer and water projects – is a high priority for each candidate.

Della Pia's platform extends to rural medicine, too; He highlighted his role as president of Ithaca's Racker Center, which spans three counties and assists as many as 3,500 individuals with special needs, but has recently struggled to find direct service providers.

"We're starting to lose clinics and hospitals because we can't man them with health care professionals," said Della Pia.

The two candidates were at odds in their response to Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act. Sempolinski did not believe the plan would reduce inflation and criticized what he called a "spend more, tax more" initiative, while Della Pia praised the IRS tax enforcement, the strategy to reduce debt and additional attention to climate change.

Unlike the lead-up to the Paladino-Langworthy Republican primary, verbal sparring has been at a minimum between the two candidates. "I don't see any real need to poke people in the eye," Della Pia said. "We have disagreements, but we've kept our disagreements to policy," Sempolinski said.

Della Pia aims to reduce what he calls "hyper-partisanship" in state politics by reaching a common ground on the things that "draw people together as Americans."

"We may not agree about climate change, but we can all agree we're sportsmen, we hunt, fish and like to take our grandchildren to lakes," he said. "We can get together to agree on this to protect lakes and natural resources."

Both candidates lamented New York's confusing political landscape in 2022, where primaries were split into two and a special election was required. The 23rd Congressional District will have new boundaries beginning in January as a result of redistricting initiated by the State Legislature and later resolved in courts.

"It's absolutely confusing and it's unfortunate because it's so important," Della Pia said.

"Nobody has ever voted in August before," Sempolinski said. "I hope people make their voices heard."