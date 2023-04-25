ALBANY – A deal is emerging in Albany that would raise the minimum wage in upstate New York to at least $16 an hour – then index that wage to the rate of inflation.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul indicated that the minimum wage will be rising as a result of an impending state budget agreement.

But details of the minimum wage deal are not finalized.

According to one person with knowledge of the emerging agreement between Hochul and the Legislature, the minimum wage would increase from $14.20 to $15 at the beginning of 2024, then increase by 50 cents the next two years until settling at $16 in 2027. After that, wage increases would rise with inflation.

In New York City, on Long Island and in Westchester County, the person said, the wage is expected to rise at 50 cent increments to $17 in 2027, then be pegged to inflation.

But the deal may not be fully settled. A legislative source on Tuesday believed that the wage in fact would rise to $17 by 2028, not settle at $16 in 2027.

Paul Zuber, executive vice president of the State Business Council, said on Tuesday that he'd also heard the upstate wage settle at $16 upstate before being tied to inflation and $17 downstate. Zuber, however, said he had not seen final bill language.

Zuber said that in conjunction with the wage increase, the governor and the Legislature should have helped businesses bear the additional cost by addressing $8 billion in outstanding unemployment insurance debt, which businesses will be forced to pay stemming from government-forced closings during the Covid-19 pandemics.

"I think our issue will be that we feel the Legislature and governor missed a real opportunity here to also take care of the added costs on employees like unemployment insurance," Zuber said.

In her State of the State address in January, Hochul had proposed annual increases of the minimum wage of either 3% or the rate of inflation – whichever was lower.

But Democrats who control both the Assembly and Senate, citing rising inflation since 2021, believe the baseline wage needed to be adjusted first, before it was indexed.

During Tuesday’s briefing, Hochul was asked whether the budget would raise the minimum wage to $17 in New York City, then peg future increases to inflation, as had been first reported by Spectrum News.

In response to the question, Hochul indicated that she was open to the Legislature’s approach of first raising the wage, then indexing it.

“We have to raise wages so they can pay their bills, pay their rent, pay their utility bills, pay for food for their kids,” Hochul said. “So I put out there pegging to inflation, but have from the beginning been open to a conversation. I put out the talking points, I put out what I'm looking for, and then we come to consensus. I support raising the wage along the lines that we're talking about.”

Under current law, the minimum wage in upstate New York was expected to rise to $15 an hour by 2025.

The greater increase being negotiated in the budget is unlikely to satisfy some members of the Legislature, including some New York City Democrats who have proposed an upstate minimum wage of $20 starting in 2026, followed by indexing.

Democratic State Sen. Jessica Ramos, chair of the Senate Labor Committee, tweeted on Tuesday that, “A $17 minimum wage is not even close to enough.”

“It’s not over,” Ramos said. “Our leaders still have an opportunity to respond to the affordability crisis. We must do better.”