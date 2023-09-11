ALBANY – Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo won a lawsuit on Monday imperiling the future of New York’s ethics and lobbying oversight body.

In a written decision, Albany County State Supreme Court Justice Thomas Marcelle ruled that aspects of a 2022 state law creating the oversight board, the Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government (COELIG), were illegal.

Marcelle’s ruling granted attorneys for the state government 10 days to make a request that the entire 2022 state law creating the commission not be struck down; otherwise, the law will be no more.

The commission is certain to appeal the ruling, and the case could ultimately be decided by the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals. But in the meantime, the commission's ability to investigate corruption in state government – including an ongoing case related to Cuomo – will likely be curtailed. Already, the agency had been off to a slow start, which the agency attributed to a staffing transition.

Cuomo filed a lawsuit seeking to disband the ethics agency because Cuomo was trying to avoid potentially repaying millions of dollars. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Cuomo wrote a book detailing his highly publicized efforts to respond, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic,” which netted him a $5.1 million publishing deal.

But evidence later emerged that Cuomo had used state government staffers to assist him on the private venture, a potential violation of state ethics law. And the state’s prior ethics oversight body allowed Cuomo to write the book under a Cuomo attorney's assurance that he would not use state employees – a promise that was not kept.

The ethics commission, which came into being in July 2022, had been preparing to hold a hearing to determine whether Cuomo had violated the law by using government employees. Cuomo was facing the prospect of repaying the millions he had earned from the book.

In a statement Monday, Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi called the ethics agency's actions "nothing more than an attack by those who abused their government positions unethically and – as the judge ruled today – unconstitutionally for political purposes. Those in Albany who created this farce of a commission may not care about – or know – the law ..."

The state’s prior ethics body, the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, was for years criticized for lacking independence from Cuomo, who appointed nearly half its members. After Cuomo resigned from office in August 2021, his replacement, Gov. Kathy Hochul, vowed to disband JCOPE. During her first state budget negotiation in 2022, Hochul struck a compromise with the Legislature to create COELIG, which she touted as being substantially more independent from the state lawmakers it would regulate.

The new law created a structure where statewide elected officials and leaders of the Legislature would still appoint the group's 11 commissioners, who were charged with voting on whether to pursue investigations into state lawmakers and imposing penalties. But in a new wrinkle, a panel consisting of the deans of the state’s 15 law schools now had the power to review the appointments of those 11 people, and veto appointees the deans found problematic.

The deans’ review process was secretive under the state law, however, and its reasons for vetoing several initial appointees were not publicly disclosed.

In his ruling, Marcelle wrote that a group of unelected law school deans could not be delegated the power to veto appointments.

"In short, the deans exercise power immune from review and judgment,” Marcelle wrote. “Thus, the deans’ allegiance lies solely with their respective academic institution and to each other – they are neither responsible to the voters nor their elected representatives. The exercise of governmental power unbounded by government oversight may seem like an innovative idea, but it is one unmentioned in the Constitution.”

Instead, Marcelle wrote that under the current state constitution, the power to enforce ethics law existed within the state’s executive branch.

If so, that raises the question of whether under the current state constitution, an ethics enforcement body could ever be truly independent of the governor. Successive state ethics commissions, dating back decades, have been viewed by government reform groups as lacking independence under the structure Marcelle described as legal.

In his ruling, Marcelle said that for a different type of ethics commission to exist, voters must pass a constitutional amendment.

“If the people should choose to be governed by those who are not politically accountable to them or their Governor, who swear no oath of allegiance to them, and who come as a class composed of urban academics and who are not reflective of the cross-section of the people whom they govern, the people may do so,” Marcelle wrote. “But it is for the people to decide and only the people.”

Such an outcome may be unlikely. Reformers in the State Legislature for years have proposed such a constitutional amendment. But leaders in the Legislature have been reluctant to fully give up sway over ethics enforcement, which is enabled by their making appointments to the body. For a constitutional amendment to be voted upon in a statewide referendum, the Legislature must first vote to pass the proposal in consecutive years.

Upon taking office following the controversies that felled Cuomo, Hochul wanted to quickly pass a law disbanding JCOPE, rather than engage in the lengthier process of a constitutional amendment. That resulted in the creation of COELIG.

The 2022 law created other reforms that Marcelle did not find illegal, but could also be imperiled by the ruling. For instance, a process that existed under JCOPE – allowing a small minority of commissioners to veto any investigation – no longer governed the new body.