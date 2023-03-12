The contested race for the Buffalo Common Council Ellicott Council District seat got more crowded this weekend, as longtime Buffalo police officer Cedric Holloway declared his intent Saturday morning to run and Leah Halton-Pope, senior policy adviser for Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, planned to make a similar announcement Sunday.

The announcements follow those of two others who stated their intentions last month: the Rev. Michael Chapman, pastor of St. John Baptist Church, and Matt Dearing, a former state Assembly staff member and organizer for Assemblyman Patrick Burke.

Emin "Eddie" Egriu, a contractor who lost to Rep. Brian Higgins in the 26th Congressional District Democratic primary last August, told The Buffalo News Saturday he is exploring whether to enter the race.

Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen will not seek re-election: 'I’m ready for my next' “After much prayer and reflection, I’m ready for my next, and I don’t know what that next is, but I do believe there is a next for Darius Pridgen to continue to serve people,’ Pridgen said Wednesday afternoon in his Northampton Street home.

The Rev. Darius Pridgen said in January he would not run for re-election. His term concludes Dec. 31. He served the Ellicott District the last 12 years.

The deadline for candidates to file a petition for the primary is April 6, according to Erie County Democratic Chairman and Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Jeremy J. Zellner, and a minimum of 500 signatures is required for Democrats.

All nine Common Council seats are up for grabs in November. Along with Pridgen, Ulysees O. Wingo, who represents the Masten District, chose to leave his seat at the end of his term.

The primary is June 27.

Zellner said the Ellicott District contest is shaping up to be an interesting race.

"Leah Halton-Pope is extremely talented and understands government probably like no one else in the race," he said Saturday. "Cedric Holloway has an incredible record of achievement and is a natural leader of people."

Longtime Buffalo police officer, youth mentor Cedric Holloway eyes Council seat in Ellicott District Holloway is vying for the city government seat along with Rev. Michael Chapman, the pastor of St. John Baptist Church, and Matt Dearing, a former staff member for New York State Assemblyman Patrick Burke.

Holloway spent little of his 10-minute campaign announcement on his law enforcement background while surrounded by about 25 supporters and purple and white campaign paraphernalia outside the Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion. He instead focused on how he felt the Ellicott District is "constantly left behind." Among his goals, he aims to advocate for resources for homeowners, assist small businesses, address community concerns about snow removal and push for more youth employment opportunities.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Community efforts at Johnnie B. Wiley have been a highlight of his public work. Holloway said he gave away 2,000 backpacks at a back-to-school event, hosted the largest National Night Out in the city and coordinated a health fair with Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of WNY that included a bus pass giveaway and health screenings.

"If I get the keys to the machine, I can have a farther reach and reach more people than I already do," said Holloway, whose law enforcement resume includes a stint as SWAT commander and as a detective on the department's Gun Violence Unit.

Halton-Pope is expected to make her announcement Sunday morning at True Bethel Baptist Church, with Pridgen, the pastor, at her side. In a media release, she emphasized her political experience.

“I’ve spent the majority of my career in government improving the lives of Buffalo residents, especially those who are often left behind,” said Halton-Pope. “I want to continue that important work and establish a stronger voice for a better, more inclusive city.”

The departing Common Council president explained why Halton-Pope would make a fitting successor.

"I can’t think of a better candidate to take over the reins in the Ellicott District than Leah," Pridgen said. "After years of working with Majority Leader Peoples-Stokes, she is well-versed on the issues facing this district and has the skills to make a difference on day one."

Peoples-Stokes applauded Halton-Pope's advocacy for Buffalo in Albany.

Halton-Pope lists continued growth of neighborhood schools and improved school bus transportation as two education-focused goals. She also seeks to promote health care access, affordable rent and homeownership, and more jobs to district residents, according to the release. Halton-Pope is the wife of Marc Pope, Pridgen's chief of staff.

Egriu, a contractor who has run for Common Council in the past, said he is an "outside-the-box" candidate who understands business and would fight for the minority community. He has yet to make an official announcement.

Chapman, the 70-year-old pastor, has spent the last two decades leading St. John Baptist Church on Goodell Street. He serves as president and CEO of the Fruit Belt Community Development Corp. and still helms Buffalo Black Billion, an economic engine for East Buffalo through construction and renovation, programming and ministry that he began in 2002.

Assemblyman Patrick Burke fires three top staffers in exchange over his response to Tops shooting The Orchard Park Democrat said he fired them for “gross insubordination” following a heated exchange Tuesday in his West Seneca district office during which he said they accused him of being a “political coward.”

Dearing, 29, served as Assemblyman Patrick Burke's director of community relations until he and two other staff members were fired in a high-profile incident last May. Burke said they were fired for "gross insubordination," but Dearing said the conflict centered on he and other staff members urging Burke to take a stronger stand against white supremacy following the May 14 mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue.