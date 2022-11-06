Crime has become a key issue in the New York governor's race. Here's what experts and the numbers say.

NEW YORK – Rep. Lee Zeldin stood on the back of a flatbed truck on the edge of a park in a middle-class Queens neighborhood last weekend and made a declaration that drew cheers from a crowd of hundreds.

"There is a crime emergency here in the state right now, and if Kathy Hochul will not declare it, if the State Legislature right now will not come to the table to fix it, we will make the State Legislature come to the table by day one," said Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor of New York.

The Democratic governor responded, of course, both on the campaign trail and in an ad that aired statewide.

“You deserve to feel safe, and as your governor, I won’t stop working until you do,” she said in the ad.

Two days before Election Day, the crime issue stands as Zeldin's best hope that he can topple Hochul. A recent Quinnipiac University poll of the race ranked crime as the most important issue. That poll also showed Zeldin, who proposes repealing a 2019 state law that bars setting bail for many criminal suspects, within single digits of the incumbent Democrat, who supports keeping that bail reform law.

But what should voters think about the crime issue as they head to the polls?

"I think people are absolutely right to be worried about public safety," said Ames Grawert, senior counsel and John L. Neu justice counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice. "We saw significant increases in violent crime in 2020 and 2021. But the questions about what caused that increase and what we can do to improve public safety and build a safer society than we had even in 2019? Those are complicated questions, and I would be wary of easy answers."

What the numbers say

Much of the dialogue on the crime issue in the race for governor stems from what's been happening in and around New York City, home to the state's largest concentration of voters.

There, a number of high-profile crimes and a few very high numbers have elevated the crime issue – even though, by some measures, crime has dropped both downstate and in Buffalo.

A mass shooting on the New York City subway grabbed headlines in April, and then last month, a gang-related shooting took place just outside Zeldin's Long Island home. What's more, the New York City Police Department reported that major crimes increased 15.2% in September compared to the same month a year ago.

But New York's crime rate remains far lower than it was during the crack-fueled crime wave of the late 1980s and early 1990s, and there are positive signs to be seen in the crime statistics both in New York City and in Buffalo.

Shootings fell 13.2% in New York City in September, and CityStat figures from Buffalo show that the city never experienced the kind of mid-pandemic spurt in major crime that New York City and many other communities faced.

Major crime in Buffalo increased 1.6% in 2020 but fell below pre-pandemic levels last year, those statistics show. And for the first eight months of 2022, major crime in Buffalo is up only 0.7% from the same period in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

And that modest increase in Buffalo crime this year is almost entirely attributable to a huge spike in motor vehicle thefts, from 391 in the first eight months of 2019 to 786 in the same period this year. Meanwhile, robberies fell 23.7% and burglaries fell 19.4%.

However, Buffalo, like many other cities across the country, saw a dramatic increase in gun violence starting in 2020 with about 350 people shot in both 2020 and 2021. The average number of shooting victims in Buffalo each year over the previous decade was about 254 people.

This year, shootings are down about 30% as of Nov. 1 in Buffalo. That's including the May 14 massacre at the Jefferson Avenue Tops Markets that claimed 10 lives.

The bottom line on crime statistics everywhere?

"The numbers are all over the place," said Charles P. Ewing, distinguished service professor emeritus at the University at Buffalo School of Law.

What the candidates say

To hear Zeldin tell it, the bail reform law that the State Legislature passed in 2019 led to a spike in crime. But to Hochul, the crime issue is largely about guns – which Zeldin wants to make more available.

The state eliminated cash bail for most people arrested on misdemeanor and most non-violent felony charges starting in 2020. Progressive proponents of the law said it ended a system that locked up the impoverished while letting suspects who were better off to go free while awaiting trial.

The plan has been a lightning rod ever since, thanks in part to a number of high-profile incidents where suspects were set free shortly before being charged with an even more heinous crime.

In Buffalo last month, Zeldin pointed to the case of Adam R. Bennefield, who stands accused of shooting his estranged wife, Keaira Bennefield, to death in front of her three children. The day before the shooting, Adam Bennefield appeared in Cheektowaga Town Court on misdemeanor domestic violence charges in which he was accused of hitting and kicking his ex-wife, and the judge released him because the state law does not let him set bail on those charges. But a public defender has suggested that police and prosecutors could have charged him with a more serious crime that would have allowed the judge to order that bail be posted.

"There are too many pro-criminal laws getting passed right now up in Albany," Zeldin said at a Buffalo press conference. "When do we say it's time to start sticking up for law-abiding New Yorkers instead of sticking up for criminals?"

Zeldin said he will suspend the bail reform law on his first day as governor.

Hochul fought for and won a modest change to the bail reform law last spring, one that allows judges to require bail if they believe suspects are capable of seriously harming an individual or if they have a history of using illegal guns.

But she has not advocated repealing the bail law or adding a provision that allows judges to consider the overall "dangerousness" of suspects before letting them go free without bail. Instead, she focuses on the gun control measures she got passed in the State Legislature this year and on Zeldin's opposition to gun control.

In Harlem last Monday, she criticized Zeldin's suggestion in a CBS interview that teachers ought to be armed to prevent school shootings.

"People who have been involved in the effort to eradicate gun violence, get the guns off our streets and stop the slaughter are sick and tired of being used by candidates like Lee Zeldin as part of a narrative which is false, which is that you can be tough on crime, but refuse to talk about any common sense gun safety legislation," Hochul said.

What the experts say

Experts in crime and criminal justice discuss what's happening on the streets – and what to do about it – in a much more nuanced way than Zeldin and Hochul.

Ewing, the UB professor, suggested that crime spiked nationwide during the pandemic for two reasons.

"People who traditionally have been more likely to commit violent crimes were people who are sort of at the bottom of the socioeconomic ladder, and they're the people who were hurt the most" by the economic downturn stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

Secondly, he said, the increase in gun crimes nationally could be tied to the increase in gun purchases at the start of the pandemic.

Ewing also suggests that people dismiss the way politicians use crime statistics.

"I think they need to take any claim about violent crime with a grain of salt because the data can be manipulated, the data can be massaged, to show either side," he said.

Grawert, of the Brennan Center for Justice, said voters should be particularly skeptical about claims regarding the state's bail law.

"If you're looking for very clear statistical proof that bail reform was the cause for rising violent crime in New York, you're going to come up blank," he said. "Data to support that sort of extreme conclusion just does not really exist, especially when you compare New York in the context of a nationwide increase in violent crime. You know, it can't be that (New York's) bail reform caused an increase in, like, Florida and California."

But Jillian Snider, a retired New York City police officer, said the bail reform law worries her in one way. She said it may have made would-be criminals more likely to commit crime because they figure there won't be any consequences if they do.

"People are just like, 'Oh, I could do whatever I want,' because certain media outlets are spinning it like no one's going to jail," said Snider, who now teaches criminology at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice. "And we know that's not the case."

Snider thinks the State Legislature ought to consider amending the bail law to allow judges to consider a suspect's dangerousness.

But she also cautions against blaming the bail law for rising crime – and against believing what you hear about crime in political commercials.

"The ads on TV are just so inflammatory, and they're so exaggerated," said Snider, who now serves as policy director for criminal justice and civil liberties at the R Street Institute, a conservative think tank. "We shouldn't be voting based on who can yell louder about what they're going to do or not do about the crime surge. We want to make sure that the policies that the candidates are considering or wanting to put into place are going to not only enhance public safety, but continue the trend that we've been seeing for the last two years in changing the criminal justice system to be more equitable."