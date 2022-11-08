Crime, cost of living and Covid among issues on minds of voters at polling places

Lee Zeldin's campaign pitch resonated among Orchard Park voters.

Buffalo voters had a different take, however, among those interviewed Tuesday by The Buffalo News.

A polarized electorate headed to polling places Tuesday to vote in the governor's race among other elections. The issues the voters cited included crime, the economy, abortion, the future of democracy and Covid-19 restrictions. The differences were glaring between those voting for Zeldin, a Long Island Republican, and those for Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Dominic Candino's fear of crime prompted him to vote for Republicans, who he believes are best equipped to tackle the problem.

He cast his ballot at the United Methodist Church of Orchard Park, where the turnout appeared brisk between 7 and 8 a.m.

"I'm 55, and I'm worried about my 12-year-old son," Candino said. "What kind of world is he growing up in?"

Lori Hoffman mentioned a shooting across the street from her last week.

"I'm tired of the crime," she said. "I'm going to vote for Zeldin."

"Immigration. Inflation. Crime," Tom Baldo said, listing some of the reasons he and his wife, Anna, voted Republican.

At Leroy R. Coles Jr. Branch Library on the East Side, Duane Price voted for Hochul because he felt she would be better on crime and abortion rights.

Philip Barlow also voted for her there, saying he liked that she's from Buffalo and a Democrat.

"She's also a nice person," Barlow said. "She really came to the people at Tops. I saw her hugging the families."

Julia Lillie said she voted for Hochul and other Democrats at Richmond-Summer Senior Citizen Center in Buffalo, and she's concerned about the "loud support" for Zeldin.

Ed Cielinski voted with support for Ukraine uppermost in his mind. He is concerned funding could be scaled back if Republicans are in the majority.

"This is about American values. This is our moment to make a difference in the world," Cielinski said. "This is not a time for us to waver in our support for the kind of stance America would take."

Jack Quon called women's rights a priority and supported Hochul and other Democrats endorsed by the Working Families Party.

Pensioners Joseph and Mary Capruccia in Orchard Park voted Republican after being longtime Democrats because of the increased costs for gas and food.

"It's hard to go to the grocery store," Mary Capruccia said.

Keri Monin voted for Zeldin over the Covid-19 restrictions in schools.

"The governor made things horrible for my daughter at school. She had to wear a mask for a year when I didn't want her to," Monin said. "If there are mandatory vaccinations again, we're out of here."

At Hamburg Community Center, Lauren McGarry said she ordinarily votes conservative but filled in the circle on her ballot for Hochul.

"I've met Kathy and to be honest I pray for Kathy," McGarry said. "I'm excited that she went from county clerk to where she is now, and I'm grateful that she is is there."

John McCartney of Hamburg said democracy is also on the ballot.

"It feels like our democracy is at stake. I'm worried there is a lot of fear-mongering going around and a lot of disinformation, with social media at the root of a lot of this," McCartney said.

"I'm still a registered Republican, and this is not the party I grew up with," he said. "If you lose, lose graciously, and that's gone."

Anne Marie Lyndaker also expressed concern about the threat to democracy because of false claims about the 2020 election.

"We have to believe in our voting system and that it's safe, which I do, and that everyone has a right to vote," she said.