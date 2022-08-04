Court order changes rules in party enrollment ahead of New York's Primary Day in August

The window for New York voters to change political party affiliation before the Aug. 23 primary is closing fast after a court decision Wednesday set a new deadline for Aug. 11.

Prior to the reversal by a judge in Steuben County, voters would have had the unprecedented opportunity to change parties through Primary Day. At the behest of the state Board of Elections, acting State Supreme Court Justice Patrick McAllister, the same judge who determined the state's legislative redistricting, established a deadline that precedes the early voting period – eliminating some of the unpredictability surrounding state races.

Before Wednesday's change, voters had been allowed to change their party affiliation thanks to ripple effects from the state's political roller coaster this year.

With two separate primaries – June 28 and Aug. 23 – established due to delays in solidifying new maps for congressional districts, some typical regulations were thrown into flux.

When the second date was added, the State Legislature decided not to extend the enrollment freeze until seven days after the Aug. 23 primary, at least temporarily creating a rare opportunity for voters. In a year with one primary, voter party affiliation could not be changed from Feb. 14 until seven days after the June vote.

Political analysts had been intrigued by how an "open" primary would impact some of the hotter state races, such as the heated GOP clash between Carl Paladino and Nick Langworthy in NY-23, but also elections downstate. The possibility that independent voters could suddenly enroll as Republicans or Democrats on Primary Day created an unpredictability.

New York voters can change enrollment through Aug. 11 by visiting the voting registration section of the Department of Motor Vehicles' website or by downloading and printing the voter registration form from the New York Board of Elections website and following the mailing directions. Anything received by the Board of Elections Aug. 12 or later will not be effective until Aug. 30, an elections official said Thursday. Early voting runs from Aug. 13-21.