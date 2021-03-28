Council member proposes repealing school-zone cameras

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

For Buffalo's school-zone speed cameras, forget any 'semblance of uniformity' Buffalo Public Schools has appealed to Common Council members to activate speed-zone cameras all day at its schools.

The program has drawn criticism that it was poorly rolled out and executed. Others have complained that the cameras target the city's most impoverished residents by placing many of the cameras in high-poverty, minority neighborhoods.

The Common Council in December formally asked for a pause in the contract that operates school-zone cameras, but Mayor Byron W. Brown said he saw no reason to pause the program.

Wyatt said he is hopeful his proposal will gain the support of Council members. He said more Council members are getting complaints as more of the cameras have become active, and several Council members told him they support the measure.

While it will come up at Tuesday's meeting, it involves changing an ordinance, so it will be sent to the Legislative Committee, Wyatt said.

Lawsuit: 'Ridiculously slow' speed limit makes Buffalo's school zones more dangerous Attorney Kevin Stocker's lawsuit calls the drop to 15 mph in school zones from 30 mph outside the zones "a drastic sudden change" that creates a dangerous condition, based on traffic engineering safety studies.

Earlier this month, attorney Kevin Stocker filed a legal petition in State Supreme Court on behalf of himself and 53 other ticketed drivers to end the school-zone camera program.

Stocker's lawsuit calls the drop to 15 mph in the school zone from 30 mph outside the zone "a drastic sudden change" that creates a dangerous condition, based on traffic engineering safety studies.