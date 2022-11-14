Control of House may hinge on GOP's early challenge of NY reapportionment

Former Rep. John J. Faso acknowledges that he never envisioned any far-reaching impact from the lawsuit he and other Republicans filed in February challenging the Democratic plan to reapportion New York's congressional districts.

He and former state Republican Chairman Edward F. Cox, he says, were simply intent on assuring adherence to a 2014 amendment to the State Constitution guarding against partisan gerrymandering. Never did he think, he says now, that their successful effort would eventually elect 11 Republican members of Congress from ultra-Democratic New York. Nor did he predict those GOP newcomers possibly proving the difference for a new Republican majority in the House.

"No one could have foreseen exactly the way the House of Representatives would unfold and what the balance of power would be," he said Friday. "We just knew they were trying to eliminate the Republican Party as a political power in this state. It's not in the public interest to have one party power, and that's what they were trying to do."

Now that effort has morphed far beyond drawing lines around New York. Now the redrawn districts stand at the center of chances for a possible Republican takeover of the House of Representatives while vote counting continues in some districts around the country. As the GOP begins to at least plan its House takeover, it can look to the party's victories in 11 New York districts as the impetus.

Faso – the former Kinderhook congressman, Assembly minority leader and 2006 GOP candidate for governor – said he and Cox were part of a Republican group that monitored the redistricting process. They hoped to assure that the state follow provisions of a 2014 amendment to the state Constitution establishing an Independent Redistricting Commission to draw non-partisan lines. But when the bipartisan panel deadlocked and new lines were ultimately rammed through the Democratic State Legislature, Faso and company filed the suit on Feb. 3 immediately after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the new plan.

With history-making win, Hochul vows to break barriers out of 'strength and passion' Amid the din of her delirious campaign headquarters, Kathy Hochul of Buffalo found herself accepting not only the cheers of victorious Democrats late Tuesday but also stepping into history as the first woman ever elected governor of New York.

"We anticipated the fact that with Democratic control of the Legislature and governorship, that they would not abide by the constitutional amendment," he said, prompting a plan to raise money for the coming litigation and reapportionment experts. "And we were concerned from a fairness standpoint."

Faso noted the plan producing Democratic-leaning districts was almost guaranteed to reduce New York's GOP delegation from eight to four. But the suit filed in State Supreme Court in Steuben County and tried in Bath differed from past reapportionment challenges or from those in other states because of the constitutionality argument. Justice Patrick F. McAllister in May ruled in the Republicans' favor, followed by reaffirming decisions in the Appellate Division and, ultimately, the Court of Appeals.

McAllister then appointed a "special master" to draw fairer districts after several hearings that gauged input from interest groups around the state.

Coupled with Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin's strength at the top of Tuesday's ticket, Faso points to the net result of sending 11 Republicans to the House, as opposed to four under the Democratic plan. It offered voters more competitive seats than any other state in the nation, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"Those seven additional Republicans from New York makes a big difference when the House is so narrowly divided," the former congressman said.

Minutes after the polls close, Nick Langworthy says he won a seat in Congress Less than 20 minutes after the polls closed Tuesday, Republican Nicholas A. Langworthy claimed victory in his race for Congress in a heavily Republican Southern Tier district.

Last week, state Republican Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy – who was elected to the 23rd District on Tuesday – noted that the effort launched by Faso and Cox "makes it possible."

"The fact that we challenged the Democrats and took them on with a group put together by John Faso and Ed Cox ... makes me very proud of the role we played," he said. "We branded it Hochulmandering.

"It's a big deal."

State Democratic Chairman Jay S. Jacobs seems to recognize the impact of the suit.

"Certain people in our party may have overreached in what they were trying to do in redistricting," he said a few days ago, "and it came back to haunt us."

The new total represents five seats flipped from Democrat to Republican, the most turnover of any state. The most significant is Assemblyman Mike Lawler's defeat of Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the veteran Hudson Valley congressman who also is chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee – the panel charged with electing more Democrats to the House. On Long Island, retired NYPD Detective Anthony D'Esposito beat Democrat Laura Gillen, while George Santos took over the seat of retiring Democrat Thomas R. Suozzi.

Also in the Hudson Valley, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (the 2018 GOP candidate for governor) defeated Democrat Josh Riley, while Navy veteran Brandon Williams beat Democrat Francis Conole in Central New York. Langworthy, meanwhile, defeated Air Force veteran Max H. Della Pia in the Southern Tier.

Returning Republicans include Andrew Garbarino on Long Island, Nicole Malliotakis on Staten Island, Elise Stefanik from Saratoga County, and Claudia Tenney, who takes over in a new district centered in the northern Finger Lakes and stretching into Western New York.

Faso said Friday that he, Cox and other Republicans feel "vindicated" by the court's decision.

"The election now confirms the GOP is a viable force, and Lee Zeldin's showing helped," he said. "But fair districts were the key."