An already-contentious primary for an Erie County Legislature seat escalated this weekend with the Republican and Conservative candidates – as well as County Executive Mark Poloncarz, a Democrat – sparring over the issue of migrants coming to New York from the southern U.S. border.

The Legislature's 10th District, which comprises parts of the Southtowns including Elma and West Seneca, pits former Elma Councilman James Malczewski, the endorsed Republican, against former Legislature staffer Lindsay Bratek-Lorigo, the Conservative whose husband, Joseph Lorigo, held the seat until November, when he was elected to State Supreme Court.

Bratek-Lorigo, whose father-in-law is Erie County Conservative Chairman Ralph C. Lorigo, said campaign door-knocking prompted her to raise the issue of asylum-seekers from the southern border coming to Western New York through New York City.

"On Thursday, I reached out to my campaign team and I said, ‘We have to do something about this, because I’ve heard every single night that these constituents are looking for Republican leadership that right now does not exist,' " Lorigo said.

Bratek-Lorigo on Friday, through the Big Dog Strategies political consulting firm, sent a mass text message to potential voters calling on Poloncarz to declare a state of emergency over what she called an "asylum-seeker surge."

Seven Western New York counties have declared states of emergency to block New York City from sending migrants and asylum-seekers to local hotels.

"We have a broken border policy, and the president, governor and legislature have passed the buck to Erie County taxpayers," Bratek-Lorigo said.

On Saturday, Poloncarz said he would not issue any order that would "prohibit the housing of legal asylum-seekers in our community."

"Not only is such an order illegal under Title II of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, it is morally repugnant," Poloncarz said in a statement he posted to Twitter.

New York City has had more than 60,000 migrants arriving within the past year, forcing city officials to look for housing options outside the city, including busing people to hotels in neighboring Rockland and Orange counties.

On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said while visiting Buffalo that the state is considering all options, including using SUNY campuses as potential sites, to house the ongoing surge of migrants and asylum-seekers in New York City.

Poloncarz, in his statement Saturday, pointed to Buffalo and Erie County's history of welcoming immigrants and refugees and said immigrants are playing a key role in "the great rebirth of many previously downtrodden neighborhoods in Buffalo." In 2021, Census data showed that Buffalo's population grew for the first time in 70 years, largely driven by immigrants and resettled refugees moving to the city.

Erie County’s emergency housing options are “at or above capacity” and the county would not be able to shelter large numbers of homeless immigrants, county spokesman Peter Anderson said Saturday.

But he added, “at this time we are unaware of even a single asylum-seeker arriving here in Erie County from New York City, and there is no ‘emergency’ to respond to.”

Malczewski, who was appointed to the Legislature in January, held a news conference Sunday in which he said he was responding to Poloncarz, not Bratek-Lorigo.

Referencing Poloncarz's tweets that said trying to bar asylum-seekers from coming to Erie County was "morally repugnant" and against the basic Christian teaching of loving one's neighbor, Malczewski said, "I find that comment interesting, because to me, what's morally repugnant is turning your backs on the residents of Erie County and giving them a dilemma that they didn't ask for."

Malczewski said "sending asylum-seekers here would inundate an already overtaxed system" of medical services, though he said people in his district haven't been overly concerned with the issue.

"That's my job, to address issues and concerns of the residents and I mean, honestly, migrants and immigration has never been brought up," Malczewski said in an interview. "I know that the residents of my district are concerned about services and with what's being proposed that will impact the services that the county's able to provide."

Asked whether he thought Bratek-Lorigo was using the issue for political gain in an effort to stake out a more conservative position before the June primary, Malczewski said: "Absolutely. She's a 25-year-old girl with no experience and she's reaching for a headline. That's all it is."

Told of Malczewski's statement, Bratek-Lorigo on Sunday said: "This kind of sexist nonsense is what I would expect from a failing politician. ... I have been walking and doing doors every day. I can tell you that there is not a single issue I have heard more about."

Disagreement over the 10th District seat for months caused a once-simmering rift between Ralph Lorigo and Erie County Republican Chairman Michael A. Kracker, who endorsed Malczewski.

The feud started after Republicans decided not to appoint Bratek-Lorigo to the seat being vacated by her husband. It appeared to have ended last month, when Erie County Conservatives backed Chrissy Casilio, the GOP county executive candidate.