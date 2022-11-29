Conservatives eye Lorigo's wife for vacancy; GOP may ultimately decide

Conservatives in the Erie County Legislature's 10th District have nominated the wife of Legislator Joseph C. Lorigo for the vacancy created by his election earlier this month to State Supreme Court, but the decision on the required appointment may be ultimately decided by the Republican Party.

Lindsey Bratek Lorigo, a registered Conservative and wife of the Legislature's departing minority leader, was recommended last week to take over for her husband after he assumes the bench Jan. 1, according to Ralph C. Lorigo, the party chairman who is also Lindsey Lorigo's father-in-law. The recommendation stems from County Charter stipulations calling for a member of the vacating legislator's party to be nominated its caucus for approval.

"This is a perfect opportunity to bring in a young, female candidate and for us to broaden our aspects," Ralph Lorigo said Monday. "I don't see any major battles when this is about picking the best candidate, and following the rules and courtesy of the precedent."

Ralph Lorigo described Lindsey Lorigo, 25, as "highly educated and obviously capable," noting she served on the staff of the Legislature, as well as former Assemblyman Raymond W. Walter, and now works in marketing.

"They're going to find out that when she is interviewed by everyone she is the best candidate," he added.

The three remaining minority caucus members of the Legislature are expected to decide on the party recommendation for the opening. And new election rules instituted by Democrats upon their 2019 takeover of the State Legislature could pave the way for a recommended Republican to simply declare as a Conservative and immediately qualify. It would also be possible for that person to then redeclare as a Republican.

Erie County GOP Chairman Michael A. Kracker said he is not committing to any candidate, promising only to follow a "process" involving mid-December interviews and that Lindsey Lorigo will be included.

"That candidate is welcome to participate in our process," he said. "Whoever comes out of our process will be the candidate I put forward to the Legislature."

At least one Republican interested in the vacancy – former County Comptroller Stefan I. Mychajliw Jr. – predicts the GOP caucus will settle on one of its own and not Conservative Lindsey Lorigo. He calls last week's official Conservative recommendation "irrelevant."

"At the end of the day, it will be a Republican choice," Mychajliw said. "Republicans (in the minority caucus) will have 100% authority to nominate someone."

Previous election law required a change in party registration by October to qualify for participation in primaries and elections of the ensuing year. But now party switches take effect upon application, and those guiding the Lorigo replacement note that Republicans could observe County Charter requirements for a same party recommendation if the candidate declared as a Conservative.

Mychajliw, who won three comptroller contests but lost a 2020 primary for the House of Representatives as well as a 2021 bid for Hamburg supervisor, noted he is in the process of buying a home in Elma and would therefore qualify as a district resident at the time of appointment. He said he will emphasize his experience as a "watchdog" and knowledge of the budget and county government.

"I would be a Conservative, run in a Conservative primary, and also have the backing of Republicans if they make that recommendation," he said.

Other Republicans are also eyeing the Joseph Lorigo vacancy. Several sources named possibilities as Sandy Magnano, an unsuccessful 2022 Assembly candidate; Jim Malczewski, member of the Elma Town Council, and Amelia Greenan, West Seneca deputy supervisor.