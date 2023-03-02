Conor Flynn has served on a three-member Town Board, a two-member Town Board and a five-member Town Board in less than four years.

And now the lone Democrat on the Orchard Park Town Board has decided not to seek re-election this year.

"It's been a lot over the last four years," he said. "Three months after I got into office we entered the global pandemic."

And during the pandemic, town Supervisor Patrick Keem resigned in October 2020, leaving just two members on the board: Flynn and Gene Majchrzak. The board operated with the two Council members and they appointed a nonvoting deputy supervisor who could conduct meetings for the next year.

The size of the board increased to five members in 2022, with Majchrzak elected supervisor. All but Flynn are Republicans.

Flynn said he likes the five-member board the best because there are more fruitful discussions on various topics with points raised that might have been lost on a smaller board.

"I've had more government experience at the local level in four years than most people get in a lifetime," he said.

And through the busy last three years, Flynn's wife successfully went through an aggressive fight with cancer.

"It caused me to take a step back and focus on family," said Flynn, 32.

He also wants to finish the master's degree he started before he ran in 2019, and in December he was named director of Health Sciences Research Administration for the Jacobs School of Medicine at the University at Buffalo.

But Flynn is not leaving politics. He said he will remain as chairman of the Orchard Park Democratic Committee, and is exploring a run for supervisor in 2025. He said his family would have to be in a good place, and he would have to come up with a game plan.

Flynn said his win in 2019 over incumbent GOP Council Member Michael Sherry by 89 votes was an anomaly in a town where Republicans generally win.

"After four years on the job with the town, I am confident that I would be able to do the job of supervisor and I think that Orchard Park residents deserve a choice in 2025," Flynn said.