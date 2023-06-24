Cost concerns over plans to move members of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office out of a windowless nuclear bunker in Orchard Park have resulted in county leaders seeking new proposals for office space that they hope will cost less than the $10 million deal that administrators wanted legislators to approve earlier this month.

Sheriff John Garcia said he was disappointed that the $10 million lease was unsuccessful because the space was perfect. But he understands the decision.

“Obviously it’s a big price tag, no doubt about it,” he said.

The clock is now ticking for the county to secure new space under more favorable terms before the end of next month.

Several weeks ago, Sheriff’s Office officials requested the Erie County Legislature approve a lease for a new office and an attached warehouse at 10 Centre Drive in Orchard Park that would cost taxpayers on average $1 million a year over 10 years.

The new office space was needed to move members of the Special Operations Unit – including SWAT and other special teams – out of a grass-covered concrete bunker built during the Cold War that has served as county work space for decades.

While everyone agrees new space is needed, some legislators hesitated at the high price tag. County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick lobbied for the Legislature to delay approval. He and his staff sent the Legislature a five-page letter outlining questions and concerns about how the deal came together and whether the lease was fiscally prudent.

“It was a lot of money for a long length of time,” Hardwick said. “I think that questions had to be asked and answered before the Legislature approved it.”

County Executive Mark Poloncarz also wondered about the lease cost.

“I was surprised as much as anyone else when I saw the dollar value was higher than what was originally expected,” he said. “It’s not a good facility and they do need a new facility, but ... it is a lot of money, and it has to be justifiable.”

The costs

When the request for leased space was initially made in July of last year, the only information included in the Legislature resolution was the need to transfer up to $173,319 to “facilitate” lease deals for Sheriff’s Office space.

When the lease request came back before the Legislature again this month, however, the request was for a 10-year lease that started at $710,239 for the first year, and would grow by 4% each year. Total payments over the 10 years would have amounted to more than $9 million, according to Buffalo News calculations.

But that figure excluded an additional $1 million that the county would be required to spend to customize the building to include evidence storage, a reinforced armory for weapons, K-9 Unit space and larger bay doors to accommodate armored vehicles.

Garcia said the confusion and higher costs came about because the original, smaller building in Orchard Park the county wanted became unavailable.

The property owner, a company owned by a member of the Rich family, subsequently offered the Sheriff’s Office a larger property across the street that also featured office and attached warehouse space, he said.

The larger size would have enabled the Sheriff’s Office to consolidate more personnel in Orchard Park at a location closer to Highmark Stadium, freed up more space for Public Works highway equipment and allowed Special Operations officers to move out of the unhealthy bunker.

“We were like, ‘This is great, this is fantastic,’” Garcia said.

Similarly, Public Works Commissioner William Geary, who handled the request for proposals for the new space, thought the larger building would suit both Public Works and the Sheriff’s Office. It also suited the Sheriff’s Office desire to be located south of the city, where much of its coverage area is, yet close to major roadways and not too far outside the city.

The trouble

One problem with the deal, budget officials said, was there wasn’t enough money budgeted last year to cover the cost.

Garcia said the Public Works Department was responsible for drawing up requests for proposals and considering costs. His only role was to identify whether the available space would suit the Sheriff’s Office needs.

Geary said the county is under no legal obligation to issue any proposal requests when it comes to leased space and that leases are evaluated primarily based on the suitability of the space, not the cost. In the interests of transparency and to solicit interest from more property owners, the county did issue a request for proposals last year.

Though the current property is not the same as what was available to the Sheriff’s Office last year, he said the square-foot price was still competitive, especially the $5.40 per square-foot rate for the warehouse area. The rate for the office space amounted to $25.40 per square foot. Those rates do not account for the 4% annual rate increase.

According to CBRE Buffalo, a real estate brokerage that reports on lease rates, top-level “Class A” office space in the Orchard Park area ranges from $19 to $24. The rate for “Class B” space ranges from $16 to $19.

Geary said that while Public Works issued the proposals request last year, it was the Sheriff’s Office that scored the responses from landlords. He also said nothing precludes the county from further negotiating with landlords once the county has settled on the space it wants.

The questions

After Legislator Jeanne Vinal raised concerns about the lease deal two weeks ago, the matter was sent to committee, where it was expected to be publicly discussed the following week.

The Phillips Lytle lawyer representing the property owner, Ryan Rich, reached out to both Democratic and Republican legislators. Democratic Legislator Michael Kooshoian arranged a meeting with several Democrats on the same day the public committee meeting was originally expected to take place.

The attorney advocated for the lease deal and addressed questions during a 45-minute conversation, Kooshoian said. Geary, Special Operations Chief Brian Britzzalaro and Chief of Administration John Greenan from the Sheriff’s Office also participated in the private meeting.

Afterward, the Public Works Department and Sheriff’s Office decided the best course of action was to issue a new request for proposals for a leased space. The goal is to try to get the RFP completed this week, and have decisions and recommendations ready for legislators to vote on before they leave for August recess.

“It’s just a cleaner way,” Geary said. “Cast the biggest net that we can and see what’s out there, and come back and see where it ends up.”

Matt Davison, a spokesman for 13 Centre OPNY LLC and 24 Ventures LLC, the partnerships that own the 10 Centre Drive property in Orchard Park, said that they may submit a new proposal if the county issues a new request for proposals.

The need

The need for new space is urgent, Garcia said.

Many mechanical and structural components in the bunker are failing, sheriff’s office officials said. It’s extremely difficult to repair or upgrade the facility, said Chief Britzzalaro. The bunker is completely enclosed, poorly ventilated and has sewer drains that back up several times a year, forcing evacuations. Mobile phone service is poor.

The building identified by the Sheriff’s Office offers both office space to house detectives and members of the Special Operations Unit, as well as warehouse and garage space tall enough to fit the many different types of vehicles and equipment needed by Special Operations personnel, from boats and Bobcats to snowmobiles.

Currently, that equipment is taking up space in county highway barns, Geary said, and the Highways Division needs the space.

Several county legislators, including Kooshoian, said they are glad a new request for proposals is being issued and that a future, public committee meeting will be held to discuss the results and recommendations.