More than $114,000 in cash has gone missing from the Erie County Clerk's Office since January of last year, and County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick said he's concerned a thief is still working in county government despite mounting evidence of fraud.

County auditors have worked like amateur sleuths ever since they realized, as part of a routine audit, that thousands of dollars had gone missing from the Registrar's Division of the Clerk's Office last year.

County comptroller's audit cites missing money, mismanagement in Clerk's Office A four-month audit of the Erie County Clerk's Office has uncovered missing money, altered deposit records, bad fiscal oversight, bank-flagged discrepancies and numerous gun permit overcharges.

They gathered more evidence since the audit was released in early July that paints a picture of someone regularly stealing large sums of cash, altering daily cashier's reports and swapping out bank deposit tickets.

But no one has been arrested or fired, despite Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick originally stating that he expected the Sheriff's Office could take action "within days."

"I'm anxious to see this conclude," Hardwick said Thursday, "because it appears to me that someone in the Clerk's Office, who perpetrated this crime, is still receiving a government paycheck."

The latest findings of the Comptroller's Office were detailed in an nine-page report it released Thursday. The report includes detailed exhibits highlighting monetary discrepancies and obvious signs of report tampering, including attempts to paste over original receipt totals with new numbers in a similar, but not identical, font. Original deposit tickets submitted by tellers who received large amounts of cash also appear to have been removed and replaced with new bank deposit tickets denoting that no cash was received.

Hardwick said those deposit tickets should be traceable to an individual writer.

"The evidence that we've turned over the sheriff contains dozens of smoking guns," he said.

Sheriff John Garcia said he is waiting on the State Comptroller's Office to finish its own investigation, but he doesn't know how long that will take.

"They are investigating prior years, and they didn’t give us a timetable," he said.

A spokesman for the Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli confirmed that the State Comptroller's Office is working with the Erie County district attorney and Sherriff’s Office but said he could otherwise not comment on a "pending examination."

Erie County Clerk's Office handles millions of dollars but has been audited only twice in 20 years. Here's why How could an Erie County office that handles more than $100 million in public transactions every year be audited only twice by the county Comptroller's Office in the past two decades?

County Clerk Michael "Mickey" Kearns, however, said that despite Hardwick's initial assertions that the state would assist with a deeper forensic audit, no one from the state has visited, nor have they requested any information from him about receipt records from past years.

He also said he didn't know what action he could take against an employee until the criminal investigation is completed.

The Erie County Clerk’s Office handles more than $100 million worth of transactions every year and is one of the county’s few public-facing and money-making departments. The scathing audit released in early July focuses solely on the Registrar’s Division, which is responsible for real estate and business transactions, court documents and transactions, and pistol permits.

Kearns said he is as eager as anyone to put to the case to rest, but he's not running the investigation and is trying to play by the rules. He also accused Hardwick of publicly releasing information that could jeopardize the investigation.

"I think it's very reckless," he said.

Hardwick pushed back against the idea that investigators need more information or that the investigation is in jeopardy.

"We've done the lion's share of the investigating here," he said. "We've turned over a mountain of evidence. And the public is aware that there have been problems – money missing – in the Clerk's Office. I think it's our responsibility to keep the public informed."

This evidence laid out in the latest comptroller's report was shared with both the Erie County Sheriff's Office investigators and the State Comptroller's Office. But with weeks passing and no signs of any action being taken, the Comptroller's Office produced the supplemental report. The document, which is designed to be admissible as evidence in a criminal case, was submitted to the Erie County Legislature on Thursday.

The report recommends criminal investigators consider charges related to the potential theft of $114,715 in government money, and that charges also include "intentional tampering with official government documents."

Past audits warned of high risk for fraud in the Erie County Clerk's Office Three reports since 2012 raised concerns about the processing of millions of dollars in real estate, pistol, vehicle and court fees. Red flags regarding poor fiscal oversight predate current Clerk Michael "Mickey" Kearns.

An accompanying spreadsheet shows how cash went missing many days of the month from January of last year through mid-June of this year, after which the discrepancies appear to abruptly cease. The audit was released in early July. Daily cash missing ranged from as little as $50 to more than $2,000.

Comptroller's Office administrators determined that $114,715.75 in cash cannot be accounted for and noted that the total amount of stolen money is likely much higher since auditors did not review Clerk's Office finances prior to January 2022.

Originally, the Comptroller's Office audited only two sample months from last year – January and December 2022. Mary Hosler, the deputy director of the Audit Division, has since taken a closer look at the Clerk's Office documents and determined at least 83 records "were tampered with in some form" during those two months. That includes 29 original deposit tickets that were apparently swapped out with different ones.

When the initial audit was released, Hardwick did not accuse employees in the Clerk’s Office of committing fraud, but he notified criminal investigators and acknowledged that the lack of internal controls and proper fiscal oversight that were highlighted in the audit could make crimes such as theft possible. Since then, however, Comptroller's Office personnel have been been much more explicit in their belief that the pattern of financial discrepancies could only come from an employee on the inside who had the ability to manipulate cash receipt records and deposit slips.

Garcia said he understands people are frustrated at the pace of the investigation, but he said the investigation is complex and that no more money has gone missing from the Clerk's Office since the first audit was done. That gives the Sheriff's Office more time to complete a professional investigation, he said.

"If this was continuing, an arrest would have been made," he said. "If this was someone that was a danger to the public, an arrest would have been made."

Hardwick said the evidence gathered by his office is pretty clear cut.

"It doesn't appear to be that complicated," he said.

Kearns asks for more staff, new software to safeguard money in County Clerk's Office Erie County Clerk Michael "Mickey" Kearns told legislators that he expects to come back before them with requests for more staff and a better financial transaction software system to prevent future, unwanted discoveries of missing and mishandled money.

The Buffalo News inquired of all three elected officials if they have been in regular communication about the status of the investigation to plan next steps. All three responded that their staffs have been talking regularly, but they have not. Kearns said that in light of this, he intends to host a meeting in his office with himself, Hardwick, Garcia and the District Attorney's Office because they should all be working as a team.

He also said he has made a number of changes to his office to put better internal controls in place. That includes updating or changing the Clerk's Office's existing New Visions software platform, which was criticized as being easy to manipulate, and budgeting for two accountants to create a better system of accountability. Currently, the Clerk's Office has no accountants on staff. He also intends to submit a detailed response to the original audit recommendations.

"We’ve been quite busy and proactive in making sure that we’re protecting the public’s funds," Kearns said. "I take it very, very seriously. In addition to that, we’re cooperating with the investigation."

Read the Comptroller Office report on the Clerk's Office investigation here:

0 Comments Get Politics Now in your inbox! Sign up for a behind-the-scenes look at Western New York's political power brokers with our weekly newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Sandra Tan Reporter Follow Sandra Tan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false