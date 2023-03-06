The Rev. Michael Chapman, longtime pastor of St. John Baptist Church and Fruit Belt neighborhood developer, said Monday that he is running for the Ellicott District seat on the Buffalo Common Council.

Chapman is vying to replace Council President Darius G. Pridgen, who announced he will not seek re-election to the seat he has held for 12 years.

Chapman is a city-designated developer in the 36-block Fruit Belt neighborhood that reaches from Michigan to Jefferson avenues. His Fruit Belt involvement includes construction of dozens of low-income rental units and a planned supermarket on four vacant lots on High Street and a commercial center for the neighborhood.

Chapman says he hopes to use that model to redevelop the Jefferson Avenue corridor from Cherry to East Ferry streets.

"We have an extensive background in this community," he said. "Therefore, we believe that from the councilmatic district we would be better able to serve this community."