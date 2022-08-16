Community group going to court to stop Buffalo redistricting plan

The political organization that led the opposition to what it called gerrymandered redistricting for Buffalo's Common Council districts said Tuesday that it won't stop fighting over the map.

"We will not back down," Our City Action Buffalo said in a statement Tuesday. "That's why we'll be filing a lawsuit against the City of Buffalo in the coming days. You can count on it."

Mayor Byron Brown this week signed the Council reapportionment plan into law.

Mayor Byron Brown this week signed the Council reapportionment plan into law.

The nonprofit organziation, which seeks to "ensure racial, social, and economic justice for all Buffalonians," took exception to Brown's assertion that "there was not overwhelming opposition" to the approved plan.

The mayor also said the 200 comments on redistricting the city received online were not representative of city residents.

Brown, according to the group's statement, "fails to mention that not a single comment was raised in support of the maps the mayor was approving."

In announcing his signing the measure into law, Brown said "any claim that the Council’s map reduces the likelihood of minority voting power or weakens voting rights is absolutely false."

The group agreed with the mayor that residents should read the comments at buffalony.gov.

"In scrolling through, it is abundantly clear that residents across districts are united in their disappointment and outrage about the anti-democratic reapportionment process and gerrymandered maps," Our City Action Buffalo said.

Their statement included comments from residents in each of the Council districts:

"The proposed map serves exactly nine residents of the city – the incumbent council members," said a resident living in the Fillmore District.

“It clearly is set up to protect the current incumbents, rather than consolidating neighborhoods that have common interests and needs, as well as equitably distributing voting populations," a Delaware District resident said.

“The Buffalo community is asking for the opportunity to have an equitable map to represent the true makeup of our city," an Ellicott District resident said. "It would be irresponsible to approve maps drawn behind closed doors, and without the input and advice of the very people the maps impact.”

“This map illogically splits neighborhoods and disproportionately represents white voters," a University District resident said. "If our districts do not accurately represent us, what kind of democracy can we have?”