City of Tonawanda GOP chair resigns over Facebook meme

The City of Tonawanda Republican chairman who regularly shared Facebook memes that appeared sexist, antisemitic, homophobic or demeaning to people of color has resigned.

Ron Walker announced he would step down last week at a committee meeting called to discuss his social media posts, according to two committee members.

"I think it's best for the party, best for the city, best for everybody," Tonawanda Mayor John White, a Republican, said Wednesday.

The move came about a week after The Buffalo News reported on a meme Walker shared on the party's Facebook page, from a 1980s Christmas movie, that featured a child holding an assault weapon. The doctored image also name-checked the gunman behind a notorious 2020 shooting in Wisconsin.

Walker removed that post, and apologized.

Local Democrats said this was only the latest example of Walker sharing offensive social media posts. But it soon became clear Walker had lost the support of his fellow Republicans.

"I think he did the right thing by resigning, so the committee can move on and pick another chairman," Tonawanda Councilman Carl Nocera said.

Walker took over as Tonawanda's Republican chairman earlier this year following the death of Thomas A. Newman, also a member of the Common Council, in late 2021.

He is an active user of Facebook and frequently posts on his personal page, a city Republican Committee page and a page called "Ron Walker Wanting the Best for Tonawanda."

Walker typically shared memes created and posted online by others.

Many posts reflect his and his party's anti-Democrat, pro-gun rights views. Walker previously told The News the posts are meant to be in good humor and insisted he isn't racist, sexist or anti-LGBTQ.

But Tonawanda and Erie County Democrats say numerous memes were derogatory and disrespectful.

They pointed to posts, many of which remain online, depicting Gov. Kathy Hochul and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as witches; showing billionaire George Soros, who is Jewish, manipulating elected officials with puppet strings; and rejecting the rainbow pride flag or recognition based on race.

Those posts did not get widely noticed and, in fact, Walker last month was re-elected as city GOP chairman for 2023.

"I don't think it caught anybody's attention," White said of the earlier posts.

Then, on the evening of Nov. 27, Walker shared on the Republicans' Facebook page a meme from the movie "A Christmas Story" of 9-year-old Ralphie Parker happily cradling an AR-15 – instead of the BB gun featured in the film – that is "Signed by Kyle."

This was a reference to Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two people and wounded a third at a protest in Kenosha, Wis., before he was acquitted of all charges at trial.

"I thought that was horrible," Nocera said. "It was in very poor taste."

Walker removed the meme and apologized the next day after White urged him to do so.

"He made a very poor decision," the mayor said.

Walker previously said he hadn't caught the "Kyle" reference. Nor, he said, had he made the connection that the man who slaughtered 10 Black people in a racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket in May had used an AR-15 and, further, was set to return to court on Nov. 28.

He also vowed to stop sharing posts that could offend.

Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner on Nov. 30 called on his Republican counterpart, Michael Kracker, to press Walker to step down over his divisive posts.

Kracker said at the time he had spoken to Walker about the meme and Republicans would have "an internal conversation" about Walker's future.

White called a special committee meeting for Dec. 5 that was moved to Dec. 8 to ensure a quorum of members could attend.

The mayor said he talked to Walker before the meeting and advised him he should step down.

Walker, according to White, said he wanted to continue to serve in the position. White said he told Walker he doubted Walker would survive a committee vote.

Nocera said he believes Walker consulted a number of friends and political allies prior to the meeting. Before the committee could discuss the matter at length, Walker stood up to announce he would resign, White and Nocera said.

"I think all the feedback on it was too great," Nocera said of Walker's post, "in the negative sense."

Walker and Kracker did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

White said Joan Moore, the committee's vice chair, is serving as acting chair until the committee can vote on a replacement, something likely to happen in January. Both White and Nocera said they aren't interested in the job.