City of Tonawanda GOP chair apologizes for assault weapon Facebook meme

The City of Tonawanda Republican chairman has apologized for posting on the party's Facebook page a meme from a 1980s cult-classic movie featuring a child holding an assault weapon and highlighting the gunman behind a notorious 2020 shooting in Wisconsin.

Ron Walker shared the doctored image from "A Christmas Story" of 9-year-old Ralphie Parker happily cradling an AR-15 – instead of the BB gun featured in the film – that is "Signed by Kyle." This refers to Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two people and wounded a third at a protest in Kenosha, Wis., before he was acquitted of all charges at trial.

Walker posted the meme on Sunday evening and removed it Monday after some people complained it wasn't appropriate. Walker said he didn't catch the "Kyle" reference and he didn't realize the man who used an AR-15 to slaughter 10 Black people in a racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket in May was set to appear in court Monday morning to plead guilty in that case.

"I am pro-Second Amendment. And I put it up. And it was – I guess it was in bad taste. And I am sorry that I offended somebody. And I took it down," Walker said Tuesday.

Democrats in Tonawanda said this is the latest example of Walker sharing memes and other posts that appear sexist, antisemitic, insensitive to people of color or demeaning to the LGBTQ community.

The posts include those depicting Gov. Kathy Hochul and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as witches; showing billionaire George Soros, who is Jewish, manipulating elected officials with puppet strings; and rejecting the rainbow pride flag or recognition based on race. Walker insists he isn't racist, sexist or homophobic and he vowed to stop sharing posts that could offend.

But city Democrats say the point of the posts is clear.

"He is carrying a message that the MAGA Republicans and the extremists at the national level let filter down, and we're not going to just stand by and let that happen in the City of Tonawanda," said Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner, a city resident.

Many of the posts on his personal page are memes of playful or naughty cats. One notable exception, shared Monday, is a YouTube video of a country music singer performing a parody Christmas song titled, "Kamala Got Run Over by a Reindeer," a reference to Vice President Kamala Harris. Another, from June 19, was critical of transgender women.

On the "Best for Tonawanda" page, there are numerous puns, complaints about soaring prices and a meme poking fun at President Biden's bicycle accident. One meme shared on June 8, during LGBTQ+ Pride Month, stated, "My pride flag is up year round but it's only 3 colors: red, white and blue."

As for the Soros post, Walker said, "His money is going into a lot of things that, personally, I don't agree with."

Local Democrats said memes that portray Pelosi flying on a broom or Hochul as "the wicked witch of New York" on the GOP committee's page are demeaning to women in elective office.

Another shared post, from early October, read, "I was going to be a liberal for Halloween but my head wouldn't fit up my" rear end. The meme used a cruder term for this anatomical feature.

Around Juneteenth, when Zellner and other Democrats publicly criticized Tonawanda officials for failing to mark the day as a holiday for city employees, Walker posted on Facebook a message criticizing celebrations of racial diversity.

"Stop separating by the color of our skin. That way no one can be called racist and all come together and celebrate THE HUMAN RACE!" Walker wrote then.

"I don't see race, color, national origin. I don't see sexual preference," Walker said Tuesday, before agreeing when a reporter asked whether he meant to say "sexual orientation."

Zellner blasted the "HUMAN RACE" post.

"That is incredibly disrespectful, especially a month after the worst massacre in our city's history," he said.

As for the meme that replaced Ralphie's Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB gun with an AR-15, Walker said he thought other people would find this juxtaposition amusing.

He took down the AR-15 meme but said this doesn't change his strong support of gun rights.

The problem is people today are too easily offended by attempts at humor, said Walker, who is 69 years old.

"I've learned that some people have thinner skin than other people. I grew up in an age where, you know, everybody poked fun at everybody and nobody was offended," he said.

Democrats say Walker's posts contribute to a degraded political discourse.

"I've got, obviously, very strong feelings on politics, Trump and so on, guns, you name it. I don't post them. We don't post those things on our committee page," said Tonawanda Democratic Chairwoman Gayle Syposs.

Syposs said she texted a screen grab of the AR-15 post to Tonawanda Mayor John White, a Republican, on Monday morning, with a note expressing how disgusting she found the image.

"I agree," White replied, according to Syposs. White did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.