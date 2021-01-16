City employee announces bid for Buffalo mayor

A community volunteer and small-business owner who has worked in City Hall is running for Buffalo mayor.

Le’Candice Durham has served as a complaint clerk for the city's 311 Call and Resolution Center and previously worked as a permit and inspections clerk.

A Riverside resident, Durham also owns Candi Eyez, a fashion glasses and accessories business, and is president of Poppy Kidz Klub, a nonprofit organization started after her young niece was struck and killed by a vehicle on Fernhill Avenue. She also is a block club leader and works with the homeless.

Durham is the latest candidate without previous campaign experience to announce an intention to seek the city's top job. Scott Wilson and India Walton also have announced their plans to run for mayor.

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown won his first of four terms in 2005. He hasn't confirmed his plans for this year's election but if he runs and wins this November he would be the first person elected to five terms as mayor.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.