The Buffalo Common Council has launched a survey to gather feedback from city residents on their priorities for the 2023-24 budget. The aim is to ensure that residents have the opportunity to voice their opinions and contribute to the decision-making process for the city’s budget.

The survey, accessible at buffalony.gov/budget, will collect input on various areas, including public safety, infrastructure, education, health and human services and economic development. It is open to all Buffalo residents and will provide an avenue for them to share their suggestions on how they would like to see the city's resources allocated. That way, city lawmakers can advocate for what the residents really want, officials said.

The information gleaned from the survey will be helpful when Council members start discussions on the budget. For instance, if there’s a particular topic that generated a lot of responses, that can be addressed with the administration to see if the mayor would be interested in working through that particular issue.

“This is first time we’ve done this,” said University Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt of the survey. “This will give us feedback on what people want, and we will use the information to inform the mayor. It’s the mayor’s budget, so we can’t come in and tell him what to do. But from what people give us, it’s a way for us to kind of have some insight and when we have the deliberations, we’ll have what people have said and what people have commented on.”

Mayor Byron W. Brown will submit his proposed budget to the Council by May 1.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

The deadline to complete the survey will be prior to the Council’s budget hearings in May, but members will not know the exact date until the mayor releases his proposed budget and the budget workshops and public hearings are scheduled. The Council's public hearings will provide further opportunities for citizen input.

“We’re trying to be as transparent as we can,” said Wyatt, chairman of the Council’s Finance Committee. “We’re just collecting the information so that when we start the deliberations, we know what people like, what their interests are, what things we can possibly fight for. When we start sitting down and going through the budget … there may be an area in which we can say to the mayor, ‘Hey this is something from our survey people have said they’d like to see.’ We can see if we can work it in some way to make it happen, or it may already have been in there. Who knows?”

The survey questions – ranging from how to increase revenue or reduce expenses, to feelings about the condition of city streets and sidewalks – are based on what Council members have heard from residents already within the past year.

More information about the budget process will be announced upon the release Brown's budget proposal.

Residents are encouraged to take part in the survey and have their voices heard in the budgeting process.

“I believe it is essential to involve our community in the budgeting process,” Wyatt said. “This survey provides an opportunity for our residents to have a say in how their tax dollars are allocated and which services and programs are prioritized in the upcoming budget. I urge all Buffalo residents to participate and share their valuable feedback.”