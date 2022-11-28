Citing labor market, Erie County officials budget big bucks for job upgrades

Erie County officials say you're not going to get new assistant district attorney candidates, pharmacists or rodent control officers at the rates the government is currently willing to pay.

So the proposed budget for 2023 includes $876,000 for one-time job reclassifications that would significantly raise the pay for at least 84 positions across many departments to recruit and retain staff, according to the county's Division of Budget and Management.

In discussing the budget with The Buffalo News, County Executive Mark Poloncarz previously said the county has been having trouble attracting and retaining employees in light of the tight labor market.

"There are some positions where we just can't hire people because we don't pay market rate," he said. "So we're upgrading those positions, basically paying them what they should be paid, based on current conditions."

Department heads and elected leaders echoed those remarks at recent county budget hearings.

The District Attorney's Office, Sheriff's Office and Health Department would benefit most from these pay bumps. Those three departments account for two-thirds of all job upgrades and pay promotions.

In the District Attorney's Office, for instance, starting assistant DAs would go from earning $65,000 a year to $75,000.

In the Health Department, a pharmacist would go from earning roughly $88,000 to $108,800.

And chiefs in the Sheriff's Office would receive pay increases of $5,000 to $10,000 a year, according to Personnel Commissioner Brian Bray.

These job upgrades are in addition to the raises negotiated with all major unions over the past year, which would provide both flat rate and percentage raises to most county employees. The budget office estimates that those increases would amount to overall pay increases of 6% to 10% from this year to next, said Deputy Budget Director Mark Cornell.

The upgrades are also in addition to the 105 net positions being added to the budget, 57 of which would go to the Sheriff's Office to help drive down forced overtime and improve staffing levels, particularly at the county jails.

Altogether, new positions and job upgrades are projected to cost more than $11 million in wages and benefits. The county is also eliminating eight full-time and 18 part-time positions from the budget, but all those jobs are vacant.

Not all the changes involve high-paying positions. Pest control workers in the Health Department, for instance, earn roughly $42,500 and would see $5,000 raises under the budget proposal. Some county legislators said the pay for those positions should be even higher.

The county budget office originally listed 30 pay upgrades for the District Attorney's Office, based on department budget requests, but District Attorney John Flynn later said that after counting additional back-filled jobs, 46 assistant district attorneys and 15 support staff are actually receiving upgrades.

He upgraded the pay for many assistant district attorneys to be more competitive because changes to discovery laws and more work-from-home options are making it harder for him to attract new talent, he said. He also pointed out that he has seen more people leave the DA's Office since 2020 than in prior years. Other district attorneys around the state are reporting even greater problems with employee retention, he said.

"I'm never going to compete with a law firm [salary] starting out of law school, but with $75,000, at least I have a fighting chance to get the good kid out of college who wants to be in a courtroom," he told The Buffalo News.

The state has provided millions in grant money to assist with the personnel costs associated with new discovery laws. That money will cover the $456,000 in one-time pay upgrades proposed in next year's budget and should cover ongoing costs in future years. While it's possible that state money could dry up down the road, he said, the county is covered for at least the next few years and hopefully longer, based on feedback from the state.

The Health Department would upgrade the pay for 15 positions, including pharmacist, dental hygienist and pest control workers. The Health Department would also add 11 new, full-time positions for a variety of jobs, ranging from scene investigators for the Medical Examiners Office to additional health inspectors to assist with the higher workload associated with a state request that the county assume inspection of tanning facilities.

Health Commissioner Gale Burstein said during a budget hearing that the personnel additions and upgrades represent a fraction of the department's 290 full-time and grant-funded positions.

She said the pay adjustments "reflect the complexity and independence of these roles and bring them in line with comparable positions within the county and at other county health departments."

As previously reported, the Sheriff's Office is the biggest winner in the 2023 budget proposal, gaining 47 additional full-time employees and 10 part-time positions, most of whom are assigned to the two county jails. In a compromise reached with the administration, Sheriff John Garcia's top appointees would see their overtime restricted in exchange for annual salary pay grade increases.

Social Services would add 20 full-time positions and upgrade pay for two jobs, but delete six full-time and 19 part-time vacant jobs. The Department of Public Works, which oversees projects related to building as well as road and bridge maintenance and repair, would add 11 new full-time employees and five job upgrades.