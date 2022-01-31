Chris Jacobs to run in district stretching from Lewiston to Watertown

WASHINGTON – Rep. Chris Jacobs, who moved to Orchard Park from Buffalo two years ago to run for Congress from New York's sprawling 27th Congressional District, will have to move again because he plans on running for re-election in that district's even more sprawling replacement.
Two sources close to Jacobs said early Monday that Jacobs plans to run for re-election from the newly proposed 24th District, which would meander from the northernmost shores of the Niagara River to the Thousand Islands region – a driving distance of 256 miles – while bypassing most of metro Rochester.
While the Buffalo-based district in the proposed plan would be largely Democratic, the other two districts including parts of Erie County consist largely of smaller communities and rural territory and are most likely to be represented by Republicans.
That is the redrawn district most like the one Jacobs represents now, but it doesn't include the town in which he now lives. Orchard Park and the rest of southern Erie County have been added to the Southern Tier's 23rd District in the congressional remap that Democratic state legislators proposed Sunday, a few days before they plan to vote on it.
One of the sources close to Jacobs noted that the new 24th District includes all or part of eight counties that the congressman currently represents, along with about 400,000 of his current constituents.
In contrast, the redrawn 23rd District consists mostly of territory Jacobs has never represented, either in Congress or as a state senator.
The new 24th District, however, also includes plenty of new territory for Jacobs on the far side of Rochester and running up Interstate 81 north of Syracuse. It is one of four largely Republican districts in the Democrat-drawn map.
Like Jacobs' current district, the new 24th District includes plenty of rural territory. But it also includes some unfamiliar turf, such as Fort Drum, the state's largest military base.
Jacobs' decision means there may be a Republican primary in the redrawn 23rd District, given that Rep. Tom Reed, a Corning Republican, is retiring at the end of the year.
A former Reed aide from Steuben County, Joe Sempolinski, has already started his campaign in that district. But State Sen. George Borrello, a Republican from Irving, is also widely seen as a possible candidate, as is former State Sen. Cathy Young, a Republican from Olean. That primary also could conceivably attract Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Utica-area Republican whose district was eliminated as Democrats trimmed the number of congressional districts in the state from 27 to 26.
Republicans will have an enrollment edge in the 23rd District as well as the 24th.
The 24th appears likely to be one of the most controversial districts on the Democrat-drawn map.
It's conceivable that the 24th will be central to an expected Republican legal challenge to the new congressional map. That's because New York law calls for districts to be "as compact in form as practicable," and there's nothing obviously compact about a district that includes all or parts of 13 counties.
But New York State Republican Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy didn't single out the 24th in his critique of the district map, in which he threatened legal action and dismissed the remap as a "textbook filthy, partisan gerrymandering that is clearly in violation of the New York State Constitution."
The remap drew some criticism from Democrats, too. Cynthia Appleton, the Democratic chairwoman in Wyoming County, lamented that her county and Livingston County would be split between the 23rd and 24th districts.
"It is an absolute travesty," she said on Twitter. "Two rural counties split in two. Underserved already, this just makes it worse."
And Nate McMurray, the three-time Democratic congressional candidate who lost to Jacobs twice, offered a more succinct description of the 24th District.
"It's nuts," he said on Twitter.