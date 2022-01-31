Chris Jacobs to run in district stretching from Lewiston to Watertown

WASHINGTON – Rep. Chris Jacobs, who moved to Orchard Park from Buffalo two years ago to run for Congress from New York's sprawling 27th Congressional District, will have to move again because he plans on running for re-election in that district's even more sprawling replacement.

Two sources close to Jacobs said early Monday that Jacobs plans to run for re-election from the newly proposed 24th District, which would meander from the northernmost shores of the Niagara River to the Thousand Islands region – a driving distance of 256 miles – while bypassing most of metro Rochester.

Erie County would be split among three congressional districts under remap While the Buffalo-based district in the proposed plan would be largely Democratic, the other two districts including parts of Erie County consist largely of smaller communities and rural territory and are most likely to be represented by Republicans.

That is the redrawn district most like the one Jacobs represents now, but it doesn't include the town in which he now lives. Orchard Park and the rest of southern Erie County have been added to the Southern Tier's 23rd District in the congressional remap that Democratic state legislators proposed Sunday, a few days before they plan to vote on it.

One of the sources close to Jacobs noted that the new 24th District includes all or part of eight counties that the congressman currently represents, along with about 400,000 of his current constituents.